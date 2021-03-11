Dems to seize control of US elections as China seizes Hong Kong’s









China, the CCP, has approved taking control of Hong Kong‘s elections. The CCP will decide if candidates are “sufficiently patriotic.” The “patriots governing Hong Kong” is a resolution that will allow a pro-Beijing panel to approve some candidates that it deems sufficiently “patriotic,” according to the BBC. The vote was 2,895-0, with one abstention, the report said.

In the United States, the radical Left Democrat Party is eager to pass a law, HR1, that will put them in power in perpetuity. They want full control of who runs the country.

How are they different from the CCP? When you look at what is in the Democrat bill HR1, you will see there is no difference.

This bill cannot pass unless the Senate filibuster is eliminated. The only thing standing in the way of that elimination is Senator Manchin. Manchin has already signaled he will relent.

The Corrupt Media

NBC News, like most of the media, is painting a very dishonest picture of what HR1 does. They claim it is to improve voting access and guarantee voting rights. It’s based on the lie that minorities are kept from voting by Republicans.

“This is the next great civil rights bill,” said Elizabeth Hira, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, who helped craft the bill in her previous job with the House of Representatives, NBC reports.

Hira and the Brennan Center are hard-left.

NBC: “Voting rights advocates say the legislation could help prevent gerrymandering and restrictive voting laws.”

What it actually does is promote voter fraud and make American taxpayers fund their campaigns as they take over the country. The bill has the same effect as the CCP’s upcoming law.

This is what HR1 will actually do and it’s no different in essence from what the CCP is doing:

MOST DANGEROUS CLAUSE: The bill provides stiff penalties for anyone who ‘harasses’ poll workers and government administrators. Questioning election results can be prosecuted under a broad definition of what constitutes harassment. Eliminates voter ID. Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. H.R. 1 would force states to adopt online, same-day, and automatic voter registration. The goal of this is to register as many Leftists as possible. It would also become illegal for states to require voter ID from people applying for mail-in ballots. So, in states with strict in-person voter ID laws, Leftists would be able to bypass these laws by simply applying to vote by mail. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds must be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats, and this is the first step. Automatic voter registration for every single American without cleaning rolls ever again. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. States would be barred from purging inactive voters from the voter rolls, so once the Democrats get a fake voter name added to the rolls, it would have to stay. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting for weeks and weeks. Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. Americans have to pay for campaigns. For example, if AOC gets $200, the taxpayer throws in $1600. They want a speech csar who goes around and tells candidates what they can and cannot say. They would take the Federal Election Commission and make it a Democrat commission. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. The bill also “allows for counting of ballots in an election for Federal office that is received through the mail after the date that is 10 days after the date of the election,” the bill states. In other words, they will have 10 days after election day to receive and count new votes. If they don’t have enough ballots for their candidate, they will find them. That likely happened this past election. H.R. 1 also includes a “contingency” clause requiring that states adopt emergency plans for universal mail-in voting whenever there is a natural disaster or “infectious disease.” Election day falls inside of hurricane and flu seasons. Democrats will be able to force universal mail-in voting onto the country permanently. If a state refuses to implement universal mail-in voting whenever there is an infectious disease, then the Federal government and liberal advocacy groups would be able to use the courts to uphold H.R. 1. Democrats will fully control gerrymandering.

Do you see how dishonest the media is? They should be telling the truth, but they won’t. They lie by omission or the misuse of words.

HR 1 – Watch the two videos:

