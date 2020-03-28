Dems wanted Trump to act dictatorial so he’s shutting down their hotspots

“I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut,” the President tweeted today. He repeated it again when he spoke to the press before boarding his helicopter.

He’s thinking of an enforceable quarantine.

The media wanted the President to become dictatorial. The NY Times insisted the President mandate a nationwide quarantine and mandate companies make medical equipment. The Times admitted it’s not legal but that it would give governors cover.

So, now they got what they wanted.

WATCH: NEWS President Trump says he is considering an enforceable quarantine of hot spots in northeast to restrict travel. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/luFfAL2vfv — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) March 28, 2020

Now They Don’t Want Him to Do It

President Trump wants to stop the virus. We might not have a country to come back to if it isn’t stopped. He often thinks out loud.

Don’t do it, Donald.

We are out on Long Island and we want a wall built to keep the city dwellers out.

The entire left is out to get Trump no matter what he does. Naturally, the NY Times was first out with the anti-Trump article:

President Trump on Saturday said he was considering a 2-week quarantine of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut, but offered few details. Gov. Andrew Cuomo immediately called it unworkable, questioning whether it was even legally enforceable. https://t.co/wBbgeEFTTc — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 28, 2020

This is beyond Trump’s power. Congress has delegated to the president broad powers over foreign immigration but not power to restrict movement within or among the states. Such powers are reserved by the 9th & 10th amendments to the states & the people. https://t.co/sphT3hn2sl — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 28, 2020

Gov. Cuomo on possibility Trump will impose enforced quarantine on New York: “This would be a declaration of war on states.” pic.twitter.com/7rCFHMWzTh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2020