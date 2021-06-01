DeSantis signs bill to protect female sports from biological men, he comes through again!



















Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) just signed a bill protecting female sports from biological men. That makes Florida the seventh state to protect girls and women who cannot fairly compete against biological men claiming transgender status.

DeSantis signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” on Tuesday morning, a bill that makes participation in athletics contingent on a student’s “biological sex.”

The Left is freaking out on social media because it’s the first day of PRIDE month. This isn’t against transgenders. It’s protecting the rights of women and girls in sports.

“The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act will empower Florida women & girls to be able to compete on a level playing field. This will help ensure that opportunities for things like college scholarships will be protected for female athletes for years to come,” the governor tweeted on Tuesday.

Florida joins Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia, which have all enacted bans that prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports teams.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signs a bill that will ban transgender students from participating in girls’ youth sports. pic.twitter.com/hXNaIHZdn9 — The Recount (@therecount) June 1, 2021

PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO SPEAK OUT

People are starting to speak out because of men in female sports. It will destroy women’s sports, period.

The Washington Times reports that Belgian weightlifter Anna Vanbellinghen is the first rival to speak out against biological male Laurel Hubbard’s potential participation in the Olympic Games.

Vanbellinghen said she supports the transgender community but raised questions whether Hubbard, who competes in the same over-87-kilogram division as Vanbellinghen, should compete.

“Anyone that has trained weightlifting at a high level knows this to be true in their bones: this particular situation is unfair to the sport and to the athletes,” Vanbellinghen told Olympics news website Inside The Games.

Hubbard transitioned from male to female as a 35-year-old. Now 43, she’s eligible to compete at the Olympics because of a rule change made in 2015 by the International Olympic Committee.

Hubbard must still pass the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s fitness and performance standards before she is selected for the Games, according to Reuters. It’s not likely that will stand in her way.

Three girls in Connecticut are suing to stop biological men from competing, but Joe Biden has pulled the support from the Justice Department.

