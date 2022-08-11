Dick Cheney’s Anti-Trump Ad to Appear on Hannity & Fox&Friends

Dick Cheney‘s vile anti-Trump ad attacking former President Donald Trump as a “coward” and a “threat” will air on Fox News before the former vice president’s daughter, Liz, faces a tough primary in Wyoming. One must wonder how much Board member Paul Ryan had to do with this.

It will be on Fox & Friends twice a day and on Hannity once a day, reports Axios.

“It’s important not only for Fox News viewers, but for the network’s hosts and top executives, to hear former Vice President Cheney‘s warning about the ongoing danger Donald Trump and his lies pose to our constitutional republic,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told the outlet.

That’s rich coming from a warmonger who helped get us into two useless wars. He’s also the father of Liz who violates the constitution every time she convenes the J6 hate committee. It operates like a star chamber with no due process, no ability to present evidence or witnesses to counter the J6 witnesses. It only presents one side. It’s unAmerican.

Globalist Dick Cheney is vehemently anti-Trump and is a fierce critic.

Daughter Liz has characterized Mr. Trump as a danger to the nation and said he cannot be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

Anti-Trump Liz is significantly behind in polling against Harriet Hageman, who is her opponent in the primary on Tuesday, but she has recruited Democrats to vote for her. We don’t know if that’s enough when combined with establishment and Trump haters. Most people in Wyoming support Donald Trump and his candidate.

NONSENSICAL

In the ad, anti-Trump Dick — who served for eight years with President George W. Bush — looks directly at the camera and calls Mr. Trump the greatest “threat to our republic” in U.S. history.

The greatest threat is Joe Biden as America crashes down all around us but he and his daughter won’t criticize him.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward,” Mr. Cheney says.

“Lynn and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so.”

There were no lies. Bill O’Reilly speaks with him regularly and doesn’t hesitate to criticize Trump. He said Donald Trump truly believes the election was stolen. The 2020 election was far from perfect.

This is the anti-Trump ad.

Related