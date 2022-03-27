Zelensky Wants Tanks, Jets – Says The West Lacks Courage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invasion. He wants fighter jets.

Maybe the West doesn’t want to start World War III over Ukraine, which is NOT a NATO nation.

Speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin could not stay in power during a teleprompter speech in Poland, Zelenskyy bashed the West. He lashed out at the West’s “ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets” and other weapons while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.

“I’ve talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I’m in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism, and firmness are astonishing,” Zelenskyy said in a video address early Sunday, referring to the besieged southern city that has suffered some of the war’s greatest deprivations and horrors. “If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage.”

So, the West is made up of cowards?

He’s asking for the West, which is mostly the US, to escalate and possibly start World War III.

Zelensky will most likely try to goad us into war if he appears at the Oscars. The potential appearance is being discussed. He is an actor, after all.

Although Biden could start World War III on his own.

In the past 24 hours, the White House had to correct two comments that could have started the war ball rolling. One was Biden suggesting US troops were going to Ukraine, and the other was Russian President Putin should be removed from power, which is probably what he is gunning for. The White House walked both comments back.

It’s most likely that the reason World War III hasn’t started is that Putin knows Biden is a senile old guy who doesn’t know what day it is.

Related