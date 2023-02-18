Did the US Blow Up Nord Stream?

Russia has called for a UN investigation of whether or not the US did blow up their pipelines. The UN might investigate but it’s something the Europeans will not do.

The European Union won’t investigate the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, even though it hurt them dramatically. They are too afraid of the consequences.

We cannot say whether Seymour Hersh is right, but someone in NATO likely blew up Russia’s pipeline, and most people believe the US was involved. We don’t have facts at this time, we have suspicions. More information is needed on the Hersh article, which is not a source piece.

The US strongly denies the Hersh scenario. Hersh’s article is intriguing and plausible in many ways, but it has gaps, suggesting a problem with reliability. Hersh hasn’t yet responded to those questions that seem like holes in his story.

Hersh believes the US did blow up the pipelines. He said the worst part of this is the US administration would rather see Germany cold than have them not support him in Ukraine.

So one NATO partner,Norway, helps another NATO partner,USA, to blow up vital infrastructure of NATO partner Germany. That is called an “alliance”

🤔 -Seymour Hersh on US bombing of Nord Stream pic.twitter.com/nMxtKZSMxf — Richard (@ricwe123) February 18, 2023

US media is calling Hersh a blogger to discredit him. He is not. Hersh is a long-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author and investigative journalist. He has won numerous other awards for journalism. There are problems in some of his reporting, but he has uncovered some tremendous stories, such as Mai Lai and Abu Ghraib. He is not a blogger.

Analysis by Alexander Mercouris

Alexander Mercouris analyzed the Seymour Hersh article in a clip below. He believes Seymour Hersh’s narrative that the US did blow up Nord Stream. Hersh claims the US did it with the help of Norway. Scott Ritter said we could bank on Hersh’s article.

Scott Ritter on Sy Hersh’s Investigation into Biden Giving the Order to Blow Up the Nord Stream Pipeline “If you are ever going to pick an impeachable offense, this is it” 👀 @Judgenap pic.twitter.com/SpwD1NvbzA — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 12, 2023

One analyst’s opinion

If true, political analyst Alexander Mercouris says, you have a group of people in the White House who got around Congress. They aimed to attack the very important infrastructure of one of the US’s most important allies – Germany. Go to about 50:00 on the mark in the clip below.

Mercouris says Hersh appears to have a senior source in the White House and investigated the story for about three months. Alexander points out what was going on three months ago. Gen. Milley said the war was a stalemate and we must start considering negotiations. Also, it was when the Rand Corporation came out with a report that the US risks coming out as a loser in the Ukraine war, and the outcome could be catastrophic. Also, a report on the depletion of weapons stock was published about three months ago.

He didn’t mention this, but Europeans were protesting angrily, especially in Germany.

It’s curious.

Alexander thinks the Kherson offensive was a pivotal point. After massive destruction was inflicted on Ukraine forces, Russia left the area with its army and machinery intact. It became an impetus, while devastating Ukraine.

Mercouris thinks that after the Ukrainian losses, people in the national security complex came to the conclusion that there had to be negotiations.

He said there are a small group of entrenched people gathered around Biden who control the war. It would be hard to change this situation.

No one can explain what this war means. No one can explain what victory in Ukraine means. If the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, it’s going to accelerate the war with very messy consequences for the US. He also sees a briefing war, arguments and investigations in the US future.

All of this distracts from the question, did the US administration circumvent Congress and blow up Nord Stream? It’s an act of war for which Biden must pay if true.

SEYMOUR HERSH

Seymour Hersh on Democracy Now U.S. blew up Nord Stream pipeline.pic.twitter.com/wef2hMfSCt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 17, 2023

Seymour Hersh: “I have access to a lot of people who see things. The stories I’ve been hearing about the war have been pretty dire. Right now it’s just a question of how many more of his own people Zelensky wants to kill. It’s going to be over.” pic.twitter.com/3xje4Y02XS — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) February 18, 2023

In the meanwhile, the UK is sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. They can blow up areas in Ukraine with them.

Coming soon to a launchpad near Kyiv. https://t.co/c0LpxdWg6L pic.twitter.com/49UQp4bLyt — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 18, 2023

