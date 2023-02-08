Prize-Winning Author Seymour Hersh Reports the US Took Out Nord Stream

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Seymour Hersh published an article on his substack that has garnered much attention. It’s titled, How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline. I’m not certain Mr. Hersh always sticks to facts, but one can’t ignore this piece. It’s a big story.

Blowing up Nord Stream is an act of war.

He claims the elite U.S. Navy’s Diving and Salvage Center out of Panama sent the divers and that the Biden administration conceived it in 2021.

A White House spokesperson named Adrienne Wilson said the claim is completely false.

THE PLAN: SABOTAGE THE PIPELINES.

Harsh writes: “Biden’s decision to sabotage the pipelines came after more than nine months of highly secret back-and-forth debate inside Washington’s national security community about how to best achieve that goal. For much of that time, the issue was not whether to do the mission, but how to get it done with no overt clue as to who was responsible.”

President Biden, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, and Victoria Nuland, the Undersecretary of State for Policy, had allegedly been vocal and consistent in their hostility to the two pipelines.

They saw Nord Stream as a threat to Western dominance.

Hersh writes:

On February 7, less than three weeks before the seemingly inevitable Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden met in his White House office with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who, after some wobbling, was now firmly on the American team. At the press briefing that followed, Biden defiantly said, “If Russia invades . . . there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.”

Twenty days earlier, Undersecretary Nuland had delivered essentially the same message at a State Department briefing, with little press coverage. “I want to be very clear to you today,” she said in response to a question. “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.”

Germany was reliant on Russia for much of its energy.

The administration allegedly decided they didn’t need to tell Congress. Could that be true?

Hersh continues:

The Norwegian navy was quick to find the right spot in the shallow waters of the Baltic sea a few miles off Denmark’s Bornholm Island. The pipelines ran more than a mile apart along a seafloor that was only 260 feet deep. That would be well within the range of the divers …

The C4 attached to the pipelines would be triggered by a sonar buoy dropped by a plane on short notice, but the procedure involved the most advanced signal processing technology.

Once in place, the delayed timing devices attached to any of the four pipelines could be accidentally triggered by the complex mix of ocean background noises throughout the heavily trafficked Baltic Sea—from near and distant ships, underwater drilling, seismic events, waves, and even sea creatures.

The Sonar Buoy Would emit the Signals

To avoid this, the sonar buoy, once in place, would emit a sequence of unique low frequency tonal sounds—much like those emitted by a flute or a piano—that would be recognized by the timing device and, after a pre-set hours of delay, trigger the explosives.

(“You want a signal that is robust enough so that no other signal could accidentally send a pulse that detonated the explosives,” I was told by Dr. Theodore Postol, professor emeritus of science, technology, and national security policy at MIT. Postol, who has served as the science adviser to the Pentagon’s Chief of Naval Operations, said the issue facing the group in Norway because of Biden’s delay was one of chance: “The longer the explosives are in the water the greater risk there would be of a random signal that would launch the bombs.”)

On September 26, 2022, a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane made a seemingly routine flight and dropped a sonar buoy. The signal spread underwater, initially to Nord Stream 2 and then on to Nord Stream 1. A few hours later, the high-powered C4 explosives were triggered and three of the four pipelines were put out of commission. Within a few minutes, pools of methane gas that remained in the shuttered pipelines could be seen spreading on the water’s surface and the world learned that something irreversible had taken place.

Two distinct explosions were 17 hours apart, but Hersh’s article points only to the second explosion.

Read his article and see what you think. If this is accurate, it’s terrifyingly wrong on all levels, but who would put it past these fools running the country?

