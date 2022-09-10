“Limited Nuclear War…Only 30% of Armaments Get to Ukrainians”

Joe Biden is sending another $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine and asking for another $13.7 billion. This will only cover months. Most armaments don’t reach Ukrainians, and we don’t know who is getting them since many are sold on the black market, often to terrorist agents.

What follows is a short interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor by Tucker Carlson, who seems to be the only news opinion host who has him on. He’s not supporting the pro-war narrative and is now on the Ukraine kill list. Col. MacGregor pushes back against the lies.

This is an interesting clip where he explains how badly the war is going. The Colonel claims that DC doesn’t know what more they can do. They are wondering if they can win a limited nuclear war which all should agree is nuts.

THE INTERVIEW

Defense contractors asked Ukraine President Zelensky to headline their industry conference. That’s not too obvious. “Bear in mind that when the equipment does show up… only 30-40% of it ever reaches the Ukrainians. The rest of it disappears in a sea of corruption.”

“The war is going very badly, and the defenses in the south have failed miserably,” MacGregor said. He added that the Russians concentrated on destroying Ukraine’s forces, not land, and it’s a strategy that’s working.

Tucker says the US must get out before the West is impoverished, but MacGregor says they likely won’t. Ukrainians are dying in large numbers, the forces are being wiped out, armaments don’t reach them, and it’s impoverishing the West. That’s all true.

As Tucke noted, President Zelensky is headlining the US Defense industry conference. He is good for business, and he wants more armaments. It’s the annual Future Force Capabilities Conference and Exhibition hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA).

News of the appearances was first reported by Reuters, which noted that the officials will speak via video link. Zelensky is expected to appeal for more weapons for his country during his speech, the outlet added.

News of the Ukrainian president’s speech to the NDIA — whose membership includes defense industry giants like Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and General Dynamics — comes as Kyiv looks to fend off Russia’s invasion in its sixth month.

A UKRAINIAN WIN

Ukrainian forces seized most of the strategically vital city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, cutting the main supply line to thousands of Russian troops near the eastern city of Izyum and marking the biggest strategic gain Ukraine has made since the start of an offensive this week.

Russia was unprepared and didn’t have regular army troops in the region. There was no real opposition. It’s perplexing as to why they left the area undefended.

The Ukrainian troops who took the region were not very large – only about 9,000.

Izyum is held by Russians. It’s unclear if the Russians will pull the troops out, send regular troops in time to strike back.

Russian troops appear to be moving towards this area. It doesn’t seem likely Ukraine will advance at this time. Who knows who will get in place faster?

Ukrainians are putting up a fight and are courageous. Russians are determined and the sanctions haven’t shut down their economy, just the West’s.

