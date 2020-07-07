Don Lemon: Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean all Black lives matter, only those killed by police

According to Don Lemon, Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean all Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter is only about police killing Black people. That’s the movement and concerns over the other Black lives, such as dead children in Chicago and New York City, should be a different movement, he explained to Terry Crews.

Lemon said that Blacks kill more Blacks just as more Whites kill more Whites, but that’s not the problem of Black Lives Matter.

Thanks for the clarification, Don.

If so, Black Lives Matter should change their name to A Few Black Lives Matter.

This discussion was part of an interview with Terry Crews who has spoken out honestly about the real problems confronting Blacks in the inner city. Recently, he took heat for saying Black Lives Matter shouldn’t become Black Lives are Better.

In fact, those Black lives killed by gang violence are not part of Black Lives Matter because BLM is a Marxist movement aimed at wiping out our society and it is especially aimed at destroying policing in the United States.

Lemon talked over Crews as soon as he realized Crews was going to talk about the real agenda of the BLM.

Watch:

Don Lemon says black lives don’t matter unless they’re being taken by cops and that you should start your own movement if you want to make black-on-black violence an issue. pic.twitter.com/NVHRc9rpO9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2020

Watch as he says children dying “over Black on Black violence at BLM events has nothing to do with Black lives mattering:”

Don Lemon seriously trying to argue that children being killed as a result of black on black violence at BLM events has nothing to do with black lives mattering. pic.twitter.com/Nm4UKFYfuQ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 7, 2020

What about Black on cop murder?

Did you know? A police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer. Many have tried, all have failed, to demonstrate that the police are “racist.” pic.twitter.com/MUgiKf7G1w — PragerU (@prageru) February 3, 2020

THE STATISTICS FROM HEATHER MACDONALD

In 2019 police officers fatally shot 1,004 people, most of whom were armed or otherwise dangerous. African-Americans accounted for about a quarter of those killed by cops last year (235). That share of black victims is less than what the black crime rate would predict since police shootings are a direct result of how often officers encounter armed and violent suspects.

In 2018, the latest year for which such data have been published, African-Americans made up 53% of known homicide offenders in the U.S. and commit about 60% of robberies, though they are 13% of the population.

The police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019, according to a Washington Post database, down from 38 and 32, respectively, in 2015.

The Post defines “unarmed” broadly to include such cases as a suspect in Newark, N.J., who had a loaded handgun in his car during a police chase.

In 2018 there were 7,407 black homicide victims. Assuming a comparable number of victims last year, those nine unarmed black victims of police shootings represent 0.1% of all African-Americans killed in 2019.

By contrast, a police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.

MacDonald writes that the reason that blacks die from homicide at a rate 8X higher than whites and Latinos combined is not because of the police, but because of crime.