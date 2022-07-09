In NY, Gun Permit Applicants Have to Turn Over Social Media Accounts

In New York State, applicants seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”

Potentially a clerk will make this decision. The applicant also has to turn over accounts for the preceding three years.

Democrats and gun-grabbing advocacy groups applaud it according to CBS News.

Some of the local officials who will be tasked with reviewing the social media content also are asking whether they’ll have the resources — and whether the law is even constitutional.

Obviously, it isn’t constitutional.

Sheriffs haven’t received additional money or staffing to handle a new application process, said Peter Kehoe, the executive director of the New York Sheriffs’ Association.

The law, he asserted, infringes on Second Amendment rights, and while applicants must list their social media accounts, he doesn’t think local officials will necessarily look at them.

“I don’t think we would do that,” Kehoe said. “I think it would be a constitutional invasion of privacy.”

Hochul’s actions are her revenge-filled reaction to the Supreme Court decision finding the New York concealed carry law unconstitutional.

She could care less that it’s unconstitutional.

Control freak Hochul is using the mass shootings as an excuse for this insanity. These mass shooters didn’t have concealed carry permits and never tried to conceal their guns.

Hochul and her Democrat allies in New York are authoritarians with no regard for the Bill of Rights.

