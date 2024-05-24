Donald Trump on Biden: “I Doubt He’ll Be Running”

Sentinel buried the lede two days ago when we mentioned that Donald Trump now believes Democrats will replace Joe Biden. It’s the first time he has said that.

John Catsimatidis interviewed Donald Trump on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats & Cosby Show” and said he didn’t believe Joe Biden would make it to November.

Trump attacked Biden’s mental state and ability to lead and thinks Democrats can’t be serious about keeping him in the race.

Catsimatidis noted Biden’s abysmal foreign policy: “We can’t take care of the whole world. I don’t understand what President Biden is doing and why he’s doing it.”

“He’s shot, and he doesn’t understand it either,” Trump said.

Mr. Trump also talked about anonymous people coming from all over the world, bringing in dangerous diseases, and speaking languages we never heard of.

The former president added that Biden is surrounded by Marxists and Fascists.

“He has no clue. He doesn’t even know where he is. You know that. Everybody knows that. I doubt he’ll be running, frankly. I can’t even imagine it.”

We should remember that many of Biden’s staff served under Barack Obama. Also, a Soros operative, Neera Tanden, handles domestic issues from her White House appointment. The Biden staff aslo includes staff that Hillary Clinton recommended.

I have been saying they will replace Biden for a while, and he has worsened. To me, Michelle Obama on the ticket, in any capacity, would bring in a lot of Democrats even though it would be more of the same. Michelle Obama and Gavin Newsom have been running parallel campaigns, and at times, they looked like candidates.

In January, Cindy Adams said credible sources told her they would replace him with Michelle Obama. Allegedly, Barack is behind the movement. Cindy is a fairly reliable gossip columnist.

Listen to the full interview here.

