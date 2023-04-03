Don’t Be Surprised ‘Traditional’ Budweiser Hired a Radical Activist as the Face of Bud Light

By
M Dowling
-
2
101

People are surprised that Budweiser would choose a transgender woman – who spent a year living as a little girl – as the face of Bud Light. However, a Twitter user called “The Secret Sun Speaks” said that the so-called traditional brand’s Budweiser eagle is Zeus raping Ganymede. It became the universal icon of Paiderastia.

Paiderastia is pederasty or, more commonly, pedophilia.

Who knew?

The new face of Bud Light is Dylan Mulvaney, a radical trans activist who was a gay man until a little over a year ago when he decided to live for a year as a young girl.

Kamala Harris spent the year promoting his behavior as a teenage girl.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
3 seconds ago

Another parasite, sucking the blood from all of us.

0
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

Sad!!!

0
Reply
