Don’t Be Surprised ‘Traditional’ Budweiser Hired a Radical Activist as the Face of Bud Light

People are surprised that Budweiser would choose a transgender woman – who spent a year living as a little girl – as the face of Bud Light. However, a Twitter user called “The Secret Sun Speaks” said that the so-called traditional brand’s Budweiser eagle is Zeus raping Ganymede. It became the universal icon of Paiderastia.

Paiderastia is pederasty or, more commonly, pedophilia.

Who knew?

Everyone surprised that an allegedly “traditional” brand like #Budweiser would hire #dylanmulvaney to advertise #BudLight should realize that the famous Budweiser Eagle is actually Zeus raping Ganymede, which became the universal icon of paiderastía. This is no conspiracy… https://t.co/1i3fyJjOUq pic.twitter.com/quoC1WeTS0 — The Secret Sun Speaks (@SecretSunBlog) April 2, 2023

The new face of Bud Light is Dylan Mulvaney, a radical trans activist who was a gay man until a little over a year ago when he decided to live for a year as a young girl.

Kamala Harris spent the year promoting his behavior as a teenage girl.

Dylan Mulvaney is now getting paid $10000+ to be the face of brands including: •BudLight

•Tampax

•Kate Spade

•Kitchen Aid

•Plaza Hotel

•Stella McCartney

•Crest Mock Women= Get Rewarded #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/IQHb3qRnFZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 2, 2023

Related