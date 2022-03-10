Don’t Even Suggest the White House Isn’t Allowing Drilling

There is no question that the administration is letting oil and gas companies drill according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Any “suggestion” that they aren’t is “inaccurate.”

So, you dweebs, stop spreading fake news. It’s the fault of the oil companies, but, wait, there’s more. There’s that meeting in October, for example, when the Democrats pressured oil and gas CEOs to dramatically cut production.

Biden in 2020: “No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.” Jen Psaki this week: “The suggestion that we are not allowing companies to drill is inaccurate.” pic.twitter.com/GZQKNjhEGL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2022

The Washington Free Beacon reports President Joe Biden’s allies in Congress just months ago pressured oil executives to decrease outputs because of climate change, raising questions about the Democratic Party’s strategy to lower prices for consumers.

In late October, for example, the House Oversight and Reform Committee called in the CEOs of Exxon, BP, Shell, and Chevron to explain what steps they are taking to produce less oil and gas, with Rep. Hank Johnson (D., Ga.) alleging that “the world can’t wait” any longer. At the time, gas prices were hovering around a 10-year high.

“You can draw a direct line from how the Democrats marauded energy production yesterday to the unprecedented pain Americans are feeling at the pump today,” said CounterPoint Strategies president Jim McCarthy, a policy adviser for leading energy companies.

Far-Left California Democrat Ro Khanna, for one, pressured the Shell Oil President to cut back drastically on drilling. He went after the Chevron CEO as well. Then Rep. Robin Kelly (D., Ill.) continued the badgering.

There is so much more that these people in the administration have done to stop oil production. That has been their plan but it’s not polling well so they’re lying. They were literally told to lie.

