Maryland Plans to Usurp Parents’ Rights in Vaccinations

Gavin Newsom, predictable as always, wants children to get vaccinated without parental consent. Maryland is considering a similar bill. They plan to rescind parents’ rights and turn them over to the state. How could politicians think they have the right to take away a parent’s rights?

The bill introduced by Sen. Cheryl Kagan permits the following:

Minors, even disabled children, can give consent to vaccination.

Parents can’t even see the records unless the minor agrees.

A minor can’t refuse if the parent wants the children vaccinated.

No one is accountable for any harm to the child. Any healthcare worker can say the child is able to consent.

This is tyranny.

MARYLAND’S BILL

Maryland’s Senate Bill 378 allows minors to consent to vaccination. There is NO age requirement for a minor to have the ability to give consent. A minor aged 14 or older would have the same capacity as an adult to consent to vaccination. But a minor under 14 years old, “including a minor who is developmentally disabled or unemancipated,” can also consent to vaccination if a “healthcare worker” determines the minor is of sufficient intelligence to understand and “appreciate the need for, nature of and the significant risks and consequences of the vaccination.”

A minor can consent to vaccination but cannot refuse it if the parent wants their child to be vaccinated. This has nothing to do with making decisions based on personal risk and benefits. Your agreement to be vaccinated is needed; otherwise, someone else will be found to agree for you. If your child gets vaccinated without your consent or knowledge the bill specifically prohibits the medical records or billing records from being released to you without the minor’s consent. There is a protection clause, and no one is responsible. They can force vaccination on your child, keep the information from you, and be unaccountable, all at the same time. California and Maryland are taking away your rights, parents! This shouldn’t be political since it affects left and right the same. a parent, not a child, should make these decisions.

