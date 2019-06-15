Dramatic increase of Africans at the border who are then freed

Border Patrol agents reported arresting more than 500 people from Africa since May 30. The group included nationals from Angola, Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

While Border Patrol has previously seen illegal aliens from Africa, this is the first time they have seen such a large group crossing together.

“It really has been a bit of an anomaly for us,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz. “I think most of them, you know, obviously are flying to different locations. And then, when they find themselves congregating in a location then they start to formulate a plan just south of the U.S. Mexican border here.”

Most of the time they don’t have sponsors here in the United States.

They often start out at Travis Park Church.

“If we don’t know exactly the best place to send the illegal alien community like the Congolese. We have to figure out what shelters are available around the nation, where’s the best place for their community to go,” said the church’s assistant pastor Gavin Rogers.

Ebola Isn’t a Major Concern

There was also concern that some of the illegal aliens could carry diseases, as there is currently an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Private agencies say they screen them medically. Since there is a 21-day incubation period for Ebola, they say it’s not possible for them to come with Ebola because they take months to get here.

However, some are paying $50,000. or more for their passage and that has to take less time.

Politifact said it’s not possible because the U.S. government is screening them. However, DHS chief Kevin McAleenan said they are not screening illegals medically. Private agencies who accept the illegal aliens claim they do screen them medically.

The disease showed up in the United States after an outbreak in West Africa in 2014 when people were brought to the United States for treatment.

11 people were treated for EVD in the U.S., two of whom died. The majority were infected with the Ebola virus outside of the U.S. and either medically evacuated into the U.S. for treatment or entered the country as a regular airline passenger. In addition, two nurses who cared for a sick Ebola patient contracted EVD, marking the first known transmission of EVD in the United States.

No Room In Maine

City officials in San Antonio planned to ship the Congolese to Portland, Maine, which was already overloaded with Africans.

“When we reached out to Portland, Maine they said, ‘Please don’t send us any more. We’re already stretched way beyond our capacity,” Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Collen Bridger told Breitbart. So now, the plan is to inoculate another city.

When it comes to assimilation with these large numbers of displaced persons, there won’t be much of that. Their culture and their religion are very different from that which served as the foundation of this nation. They are also not assimilating.

116 African migrants were taken by CBP after wading through the Rio Grande to enter the United States. The migrants are from Angola, Cameroon and other African nations and include families with children and young people who were not with relatives. https://t.co/Hbm390u1vd — UndocuBlack Network (@UndocuBlack) June 13, 2019

Not just Central Americans. CBP is catching more and more African migrants who are appearing at the US-Mexico border @DailyCaller https://t.co/0eC1egPT6C — Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) June 6, 2019

UPDATE: Where are the hundreds of Congolese migrants now? In total San Antonio saw more than 230 African migrants in the last week. The city had to open up an additional shelter to house the influx. Now city leaders tell @KENS5 they’ll all headed out of town. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/rjGw18SWcU — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 10, 2019