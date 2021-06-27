542% increase in convicted sex offenders at border



















The Epoch Times reports a 542% increase in convicted sex offenders arrested at the border so far this year.

Border Patrol agents have arrested 353 illegal aliens with sex-related criminal convictions so far this fiscal year. A large number of the detainees had prior convictions for crimes involving a minor.

In all of fiscal 2020, agents apprehended 156 criminal sex offenders, and 58 total in fiscal 2019.

These are the ones that were caught. Most don’t get caught.

The number of criminals illegally crossing the southwest border has spiked in tandem with the border crossing surge this year. Convicted criminals are the most likely population of illegal aliens trying to avoid capture by Border Patrol.

We have NO IDEA how many criminals strolled across the border unnoticed.

Mexico is now a narco-state along with the Central American countries. Biden gave billions to these narco-states with no accountability whatsoever. He has opened our borders to these monsters. We will be a narco-state if this continues. These monsters are going to our urban and rural areas, enlisting poor people to spread their poison. This is insanity.

Thank a Democrat, thank Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Harris, and all the rest of them. Soon, these are the people who will rule over us. They are positioning themselves to take over every state in the union and centralize all power in the Central Government.

This is called communism. It’s all so they can get all the power.

