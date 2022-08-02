Elites Plan “Smart Cities” – Plantations for All, Peasants

Saudi Arabia is planning a $500 billion renewable energy smart city without cars and roads. In other words, you will own nothing and be happy. The elites are planning Agenda 2030, getting the peasants out of their cars. Read on, especially to the end, where there are a few clips about the WEF you might want to see.

This upcoming development is called “the city of the future in NEOM.” His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince, has announced the designs of “The Line.” It’s a plantation of high rises without cotton fields.

There is no new technology. It’s similar to the Ghost cities of China. They didn’t work out. It’s central planning – collectivism.

This is going on in every city. Even the little village I live in is listed as a community for change on Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. It was rural, now becoming citified, with tall buildings popping up. The left is destroying our property value with high taxes as we speak.

Derivation of NEOM

The word NEOM is derived from “NEO MSTACBEL,” whose initials MSTACBEL signify core project areas such as media, sports, technology, and energy. And then the word is abbreviated.

The letter M is the symbol of the word “meem” in Arabic, the first letter of the Arabic word for the future (mustaqbal), and also the first letter of the Prince’s name M, Prince “Mohammed” bin Salman.

The letter “M” was then merged with the word “NEO” from the Greek language, meaning new, and thus became the name of the city “NEOM” which is located on the Red Sea in northwestern Saudi Arabia, approximately Spread over an area of 26,500 square kilometers, and made up of 41 coastal islands.

Sounds phony, woke, and a bad idea.

The Prince is a modern, forward-thinking person compared to most of the Royal Family, but this looks like another World Economic Forum (WEF) scam.

THE COME ON – THE LINE – THE 500 BILLION DOLLAR CITY OF THE FUTURE, AKA PLANTATION

Discover Neom, world-leading architects plan to revitalize urban living for a healthier and more sustainable way of life.

The biggest hint is the “vertical living” vision. We know the WEF goals are to put us all in high rises and get us off the land. With the attack on farming and single-family homes, that appears to be a well-thought-out reality.

“The designs revealed…for the city’s vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability. The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live,” the Crown Prince, also Chairman of the NEOM Board of Directors, said.

It looks like another plantation with the entire populace under the elites’ control. Someone owns it and controls it. Where does freedom fit in? The plan is to include nine million people in 34 square meters because urban living works so well now???

Future city

“The development will be free of roads, cars, and emissions. This is part of its goal to prioritize health and wellbeing over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities.

“The Line is only 200 meters wide but 170 kilometers long and 500 meters above sea level. Yet this space will eventually accommodate 9 million people and built on a footprint of only 34 square meters.

“As for mobility, residents will have access to all facilities within a five-minute walk. This is on top of high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes.

Don’t worry; they promise an abundant world of nature.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Plantations for the peasants.

Whilst jaunting around the world in planes, helicopters & gas guzzling SUVs & limos, living in palaces & starting wars.

The self proclaimed 4th Reich elites plan on taking away your car & restricing your movements to “save the planet”.https://t.co/LM2UCwsF1M pic.twitter.com/SiJLNyDlh2 — sovereigntea (@sovereigntea1) July 24, 2022

World Economic Forum calls to reduce private vehicles by eliminating ‘ownership’ https://t.co/I5oKL5pZZc — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 31, 2022

The @wef acknowledges the transition it seeks from fossil fuels to renewables will require environmentally corrosive heavy mining across the global south, promotes “circular economy” prioritizing sharing of cars, phones and laptops instead of owning them. https://t.co/d5gwgVsc9Z — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 28, 2022

