Elizabeth Warren Stories Hit the Media & It’s Not Good for the Paleface

Joe Biden is losing ground in a new poll and in fundraising. Warren beat him handily in fundraising and she has taken a slight lead over Joe in the polls.

“Elizabeth Warren has taken a narrow lead over Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, the October IBD/TIPP Poll found. Both candidates continue to lead in a head-to-head matchup against President Trump, though Biden had a more comfortable lead, outside the margin of error,” reports the survey.

“Elizabeth Warren had the support of 27%, with Joe Biden backed by 26% and Bernie Sanders a distant third at 10%. Support for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg climbed to 7% from 5%. No other candidate polled more than 3%,” adds the report.

Warren is a fraud and the Warren stories are starting to seep out. Just this week, two of Warren’s big lies were exposed.

The fake Indian got ahead in life claiming she was Native American, but her lies are constant. There is something pathological about them.

HER NATIVE AMERICAN FAMILY PHOTOS NO ONE CAN SEE

A 2012 video has emerged of Elizabeth Warren not only lying about being an American Indian but claiming to a reporter that she has photos to prove her ancestry but won’t show them to her.

In a November 2012 interview, then-Senate candidate Warren was asked if she had “anything in the house that reflects her Native American heritage,” and Warren replied “I have plenty of pictures. They’re not for you.”

SHE WAS FIRED BECAUSE SHE WAS PREGNANT (UH, NO)

She was caught in another lie this week. On Wednesday, she told an audience in Carson City, Nevada a story she likes to tell about being fired by a male Principal because she was pregnant. As it happens, it was a lie, and in 2007, she told the truth once about that story and it’s on video.

What else has Warren lied about and at what point is she a serial liar? https://t.co/T7SPyfvwN5 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 7, 2019

WALL STREET AND TECH GIANTS ARE STARTING TO SQUIRM AT THE IDEA OF PRESIDENT WARREN

Wall Street wants anybody but Warren.

The stock market has already started to show negative impact from Warren’s campaign, analysts told Bloomberg, and her presidency could impact the stock market even further.

“Elizabeth Warren will be the overhang this earnings season,” wrote Jaret Seiberg, who works for the investment banking company Cowen, in a note to Bloomberg. If Warren does not secure the Democratic nomination, she will still “control financial policy in any Democratic administration.”

This will be “negative for big banks, private equity, payday lenders, debt collectors, and servicers,” Seiberg said.

The tech giants aren’t fond of the anti-capitalist Warren either.