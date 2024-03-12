Elon Musk Warns of Something Far Worse Than 9/11

Elon Musk warned that the sheer number of illegal immigrants entering the United States in recent months could trigger “something far worse” than the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Unvetted illegal immigrants” coming into the United States is a “national security threat,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time,” Mr. Musk said, while suggesting that some of those individuals will illegally vote in elections.

The Tesla CEO was referring to an article from The Daily Mail and other reports that said the federal government has flown 320,000 illegal immigrants into the United States.

Of course, that is true. Not only are these military-age men unvetted and coming from countries that hate us, no one is tracking them.

Elon Musk is exposing the Left and its goals, and they are infuriated. Mr. Musk wrote about the effect on House of Representative electoral votes in one X post.

He said in a post on X that Democratic politicians are permitting illegal immigration to build and consolidate political power through the congressional apportionment process.

Musk weighed in on an appearance by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., on FOX Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” in which Hagerty said that Democrats “want these illegal migrants to create more electoral power for them in their blue states” and that with an estimated 10 million illegal immigrants in the country, it’s the equivalent of 13 House districts depending on how they’re allocated.

“More presidential and House of Representatives electoral votes will be assigned to the new illegals Biden has let in than the population of 40 US states,” Musk wrote. “Let that sink in.”

“Increasing illegals boosts Dem voting power, causing them to recruit even more! If Dems win President, House & Senate (with enough seats to overcome filibuster), they’ll grant citizenship to all illegals & America will become a permanent one-party deep socialist state,” Musk added in a follow-up post in response to a reply noting the dynamic incentivizes Democrats to permit illegal immigration.

As Musk said, it enormously impacts House seats and Electoral College votes.

“Illegal immigration has all kinds of effects, and among them is that it distorts the mechanics of democratic government,” Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “Illegal immigrants aren’t even supposed to be here, so their inclusion in the census count for purposes of apportionment really is outrageous.”

“There are a lot of close votes in Congress, more than there used to be. So, it can, in fact, make a difference,” Krikorian said. “It shouldn’t be a question of: Does this give you personally more influence in Washington? The question should be: Is it right? Is it healthy for our democratic process to be distorted this way? The answer is no.”

Thomas Massie, in response to Elon Musk, wrote on X:

“And House seats determine how many votes each state has in the electoral college. So although illegal aliens don’t vote, they can determine the outcome of Presidential races. Kentucky has 6 representatives, but California likely has six extra seats due to illegal immigration!”

Overall, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, there were an estimated 16.8 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of June 2023. Because every House seat represents an average of 761,168 residents, the total number of illegal immigrants accounts for roughly 22 seats in the House.

And the most recent census, conducted in 2020, reduced the number of House seats apportioned to New York from 27 to 26. According to the Census Bureau, the state would have needed just 89 more residents to maintain its previous apportionment, a calculation highlighting how fragile states’ House seat levels are.

Democrats want to keep spending and just presented a 7.3T budget with $5.5T in taxes, the highest in US history. They want all our money through high taxes, and we get UBI in return.

They want to castrate our children and sexualize them, kill babies moments from birth for no reason, regulate everything, including our businesses and private property, and eliminate free speech and the right to self-defense. Forget privacy with these people. They are looking at money completely controlled by the Central bank. The Left is driving us toward war. They are brazenly stealing the vote and are eliminating fair and secure elections.

The Left has nothing to offer except control and dystopia.

God help us; it might be too late. The Left wants power at all costs, and nothing will stand in their way.

