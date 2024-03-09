Democrats Want to End Elections

Robert De Niro and Bill Maher chatted mindlessly on Maher’s show on Friday night. Has-been actor Robert De Niro claims there is “nothing at all,” “nothing redeemable in him,” meaning Donald Trump.

“Whoever the people are who want to vote for him,” De Niro said as he rattled on in broken English sentences despite being born in the US, “and there looks like intelligent people around there, somebody, for some reason that, it can’t be. It cannot be.

“If he is, he wins the election, he, you won’t be on the show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. He’ll, they’ll be, they’ll be things that happen that none of us could imagine. Uh. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says. Let’s believe him. Take him at his word.”

De Niro is referring to a comment Donald Trump made to Sean Hannity at a town hall. In a light-hearted way, Trump said that he would be a dictator for one day, essentially doing what Joe Biden did on his first day: reversing all of Trump’s executive orders on the border. The difference, of course, is Trump would put border controls back in place.

Donald Trump ran a traditional presidency and followed the Constitution. He only wins this election if every Republican cares enough to get out and vote. If they don’t, the transformation of the US will be completed.

Bill Maher said, “I did from the beginning. Yeah, I mean I said from the very beginning this guy is never going to concede power, and he still hasn’t, no, he still hasn’t committed he lost the last election and he advertises that he will go on. He thinks, he says, he’s been cheated out of one term, so maybe we should get rid of the only president who only gets two terms thing.”

NEW: Actor Robert De Niro says Donald Trump will come “looking” for him and will cancel Bill Maher’s show if he wins the 2024 election. Trump Derangement Syndrome strikes again. “If he wins the election, you won’t be on the show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. There’ll be… pic.twitter.com/gzQLt2SEj4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 9, 2024

That’s funny since Democrats refused to accept the results of the 2016 election. The buzzword then was Donald Trump is an “illegitimate” president.

They do not want secure elections. They do everything possible to make sure they are not secure. They’d put Putin to shame. Democrats don’t want voter ID, but they do want mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting.

Democrats accused Putin of swaying Donald Trump’s election. That wasn’t even possible. At least, that’s what Barack Obama said.

These two are accurately reflecting the mindset of Progressives.

DEMOCRATS DON’T WANT ELECTIONS

If any party doesn’t want elections, it’s the Democrats. They are going for one-party rule, using open borders and illegal immigrants who will vote for them out of gratitude.

Democrats have already shown they plan to cheat. All you have to do is listen to Attorney General Merrick Garland speaking at a church in Selma this past week. He calls for no voter ID, ballot harvesting, or mail-in ballots.

JUST IN: AG Merrick Garland tells a group of black people at a Selma church service that he is working hard to halt voter ID laws because they are “discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary.” Assuming that black people can’t get an ID is extremely racist. “The right to vote… pic.twitter.com/J9sDShv7Xo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 3, 2024

It’s time for Republicans to ballot harvest.

The Biden administration treats Donald Trump and millions of people who will vote for him as if they were foreign adversaries. He treats none with respect. Currently, he is implementing an executive order to weaponize his agencies to get out the vote [Promoting Acces to Voting].

Also, the same groups that Molly Ball referenced in her now-infamous Time Magazine article are organizing again. NBC News admitted the deep state cabals are coming back. They don’t fear any repercussions.

Deep-pocketed leftists are gearing up to swing the election with money as well, and the search engines are already all in.

The media insults Donald Trump endlessly, and government operatives like Jack Smith are persecuting him with lawfare.

EXTREME AND REPEATED PERSONAL ATTACKS

We are going to hear this non-stop TDS blather until November. Harpies like the two shown in the clip below are ready to go. The MSNBC government propaganda network plans to tell people Donald Trump is “a rapist, racist, fascist.”

They are capitalizing on E. Jean’s rape allegation. Trump was not convicted of rape. E. Jean didn’t have evidence, didn’t know what year the so-called rape occurred, changed her story, and claimed it happened under bizarre circumstances decades ago. E. appears to be bats**t crazy.

The real racist is segregationist Joe, who made it into the Senate at age 30 thanks to the Dixiecrats. As for fascists, I ask you, who is taking our rights away?

Please Lord, as the Sabbath approaches, I implore you to bless Joe Biden with the stupidity to follow the advice of rank amateurs like @karaswisher playing a sport they’ve clearly never understood. https://t.co/UxlVfIHfN0 — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) March 9, 2024

