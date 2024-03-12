Huge News If True: Hur Resigns,Testifies Tomorrow

Robert Hur is the Department of Justice investigator who issued the report concluding that Joe Biden, the “elderly” man in the White House “with a poor memory,” would be too sympathetic to bring to trial.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the 345-page report and was in the Biden hot seat with Mr. Hur.

According to this report, Robert Hur resigned and will testify tomorrow as a private citizen before Congress.

Special Prosecutor Robert Hur, officially resigned today from the DOJ so he will testify tomorrow before Congress as a private citizen. Trump aides are helping him prepare for his testimony. pic.twitter.com/FHGxv8kcDQ — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) March 12, 2024

Robert Hur said in the report that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information. He did not charge him because no one would convict him since he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Biden couldn’t tell the investigators when he was Vice President or when his son Beau died within years.

