DOJ Arrests 4 Americans for “Weaponized Speech”

According to the Washington Post, state-affiliated media, the DOJ arrested four Americans who allegedly did Ionov’s bidding through groups including the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement in Florida, Black Hammer in Georgia, and an unidentified political group in California — part of an effort to influence American politics. In reality, they were arrested for “weaponized speech.”

The report claims Ionov is FSB. Maybe yes, maybe no. However, the four leftist Americans were arrested for their free speech. Attorney General Merrick Garland now calls it “weaponized speech.” We’ve gone from “hate speech” to “weaponized speech,” not what our Founding Fathers had in mind.

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson show, Tucker called out the Department of Justice (DOJ) for pursuing charges against a group of black nationalist left-wingers who oppose the war in Ukraine.

According to the indictment, the group wrote articles and gave speeches containing Russian propaganda and disinformation and “sought to interfere in elections within the United States.”

Carlson argued that it’s their opinions and their right to free speech.

The four leftists are guilty of wrong-speak or “weaponized speech.” “Weaponized speech” is speech the Bidenistas don’t like. The administration criminalizes speech they don’t like. Watch the clip at the end for more information.

If you still doubt the government is destroying free speech before our eyes, consider the GDI. The government funded the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), which puts conservative websites on lists. GDI then suggests ad companies cancel them, which many do. The government funding only stopped recently after they were caught.

Consider the meme-maker who teased Hillary Clinton voters and now faces ten years in prison.

Douglass Mackey, a popular meme-maker in 2016, published an obvious joke meme telling people to vote via text from home. The joke was about voting for Hillary Clinton.

The DOJ couldn’t produce one voter who was swayed. He was only convicted of making memes they didn’t like.

THE FOUR WEAPONIZED SPEECH 'CRIMINALS':



