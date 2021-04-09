Even Infrastructure is Raaacist now!









Pete Buttigieg claims ‘There is Racism Physically Built’ in American infrastructure. Who knows if he believes that, although it doesn’t matter. His goal in spouting this nonsense is that of the rest of the Democrat party — to transform the United States.

During an interview with theGrio’s White House correspondent April Ryan, Buttigieg asserted that “there is racism physically built” into American infrastructure.

“There is racism physically built into some of our highways, and that’s why the jobs plan has specifically committed to reconnect some of the communities that were divided by these dollars,” said the transportation secretary, Pothole Pete.

Communities are interconnected today and what he is saying is clearly untrue in the present day.

In a bizarre op-ed by Anne Quito, titled “Karate, Wonton, Chow Fun: The End of ‘Chop Suey’ Fonts,” she ridiculously asserts that fonts used to communicate “Asaianness” perpetuate negative stereotypes.

“It’s hard not to cringe at the Chinese stereotypes bundled up with each font package — especially when seen through the lens of today’s heightened vigilance toward discrimination and systemic racism. Critics believe that using chop suey typefaces is downright racist, particularly when deployed by non-Asian creators,” the seemingly paranoid author wrote.

THE MOTIVE IS SINISTER

We can laugh and mock these absurdities, but this bizarre use of racism has a more sinister motive.

If everything is racist, everything in this country has to be undone.

The racial-protest industry, perfected by the openly neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter, has raised a reported $90 million, much of it from corporate largesse. They are a political movement and will soon be a party. They are running candidates.

Civil-rights activist Bob Woodson calls it the “race-grievance predators.” One of those predators is Ibrahim Kendi, who is bankrolled by oligarchs, like Twitter’s Jack Dorsey.

Even the dishonest media coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial is to make us believe all whites are racist. They want you to believe the police departments are systemically racist. In truth, they are the most non-racist as they run into danger to save people of all races and creeds.

THEY’RE REPLACING US

Why are Democrats luring foreigners to come illegally in great numbers? Why is New York setting aside 2.1 billion to pay them off? It is because it is part of the transformation. They plan to replace those of us who are not compliant with a more pliable, uneducated, and needy population.

As we wrote earlier, the Biden administration advisor admits the infrastructure bill is to transform the nation.

Race keeps us silent, it makes us think everything needs to be redone. And that allows the communist Democrats to take over, steal our money and redistribute it.

Race, the pandemic, illegal immigration are all being used to transform the country into a communist nation.

