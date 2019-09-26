Every single Democrat voted for an impeachment inquiry last night

Democrats no longer care about due process, the presumption of innocence, or evidence when considering actions against opponents. We saw that in the Justice Kavanaugh case and we are seeing it now in the Ukraine case.

Last night House Democrats voted — not a roll call vote — to proceed with impeachment. They hadn’t read the whistleblower’s account and he did not have firsthand knowledge. They voted to continue Speaker Pelosi’s call for impeachment despite the transcript showing no impeachable offense.

The privileged resolution of disapproval was voted on last night. All Democrats voted to table this resolution. They could have voted to disapprove of Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry last night, but instead, they voted the wrong way and allowed this sideshow impeachment inquiry to continue.

In other words, every single Democrat supports impeachment but they don’t want an official roll call vote because they are afraid they will lose their seats.

Every last House Democrat voted this evening to proceed with impeachment against the President of the United States based off of a whistleblower complaint they hadn’t read, filed by a person without firsthand knowledge, after the transcript today showed no impeachable offense. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 26, 2019

THE RESOLUTION READS

Whereas at a press conference on September 24, 2019, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated: “Therefore today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

Whereas House Practice states that: “Under the modern practice, an impeachment is normally instituted by the House by the adoption of a resolution calling for a committee investigation of charges against the officer in question.”

Whereas in the past 25 years, the House of Representatives has moved forward with impeachment against a federal officer three times, each initiated by an impeachment inquiry resolution approved by the full House, not by a unilateral decree of the Speaker.

Whereas on May 12, 2009, the House approved H. Res. 424, authorizing and directing the Committee on the Judiciary to inquire whether the House should impeach Samuel B. Kent, a judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Whereas on January 13, 2009, the House approved H. Res. 15, authorizing and directing the Committee on the Judiciary to inquire whether the House should impeach G. Thomas Porteous, a judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Whereas on October 8, 1998, the House approved H. Res. 581, authorizing and directing the Committee on the Judiciary to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the impeachment of William Jefferson Clinton, President of the United States.

Whereas the Committee Report to accompany H. Res. 581 stated: “Because the issue of impeachment is of such overwhelming importance, the Committee decided that it must receive authorization from the full House before proceeding on any further course of action.”

Whereas that report further stated: “Because impeachment is delegated solely to the House of Representatives by the Constitution, the full House of Representatives should be involved in critical decision making regarding various stages of impeachment.”

Whereas the Speaker’s extraordinary decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry without any debate or vote on such a resolution by the full House undermines the voting privileges afforded to each Member and the constituents they represent.

Whereas this unprecedented and politically motivated decision by Speaker Pelosi represents an abuse of power and brings discredit to the House of Representatives: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved: That the House of Representatives disapproves of the actions of the Speaker of the House, Mrs. Pelosi of California, to initiate an impeachment inquiry against the duly elected President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

BIDEN SKATES

They don’t care about the Bidens’ seeming corruption!

How telling is it that the same Dems COULDN’T CARE LESS about VP Biden threatening the Ukranians that the US would block $1 bil in funding if the state prosecutor who investigated his son’s company wasn’t instantly fired? pic.twitter.com/MN3j3sRyBu — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 25, 2019

In the end, Biden will have to be investigated.

Joe Biden lied, and 450 pages worth of documents will prove that he had the Ukrainian prosecutor fired for investigating his son. pic.twitter.com/loPlguIgWV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2019

IT’S ABOUT PERSUASION AND MANIPULATION

The far-left Democrats aren’t concerned about truth and justice, they are concerned about winning over enough Americans to make impeachment work.

Trump-Ukraine is simply the continuation of the coup. Instead of Trump-Russia, it’s Trump-Ukraine. In actuality, Democrats have seemingly attempted to force Ukraine to influence the election on their behalf, read this and this.

It is Joe Biden and his son Hunter who appear to have corrupt dealings with Ukraine and China. Joe admitted he threatened to hold back loan guarantees if the investigator — who was looking into the company his son worked for and made a fortune off — was not fired.

The transcript the Democrats wanted showed there was no quid pro quo and since that time Democrats have said it could be a forgery (Clapper), it proves he must be impeached, and the whistleblower’s report is what counts.