Evil In Our Schools and Our Medical Profession

CULTURAL MARXISM IN OUR COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES, FERTILE TERRITORY OF THE LIBS

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), a product of, by, and for the libs, have taken on an Orwellian aspect. It has become a tool of “groupthink, censorship, and exclusion,” Jay Greene and Frederick Hess write in National Review (NR) reports. The authors found that DEI administrative units now threaten free inquiry and academic integrity at too many colleges and universities.

This is the ideology of WOKE, of so-called libs who are anything but liberal.

According to the NR authors, the DEI infrastructure has to be rolled back. The diversity officers are unaccountable on campuses. They use so-called anti-racism to attack structures, practices, behaviors, and attitudes. This control over students’ very souls is proceeding at an extraordinary rate. Typical universities have as many as 45 commissariat officers, which is more than special needs employees, even though it’s a legal requirement, unlike diversity officers.

In practice, there’s little credible evidence it produces better outcomes in diversity and inclusion. Surveys, including minority students, show that it’s producing the opposite results. Research shows the campus climate deteriorates. It doesn’t create tolerance, but there is evidence it creates a more culturally rigid campus.

The diversity officers run around looking for offenses against the mandated orthodoxy among staff and students.

Bureaucratic bloat and costs are also part of the problem of already-expensive colleges.

DEI pushes anti-Semitism and looks for micro-aggressions to destroy the past, look for new structures, and kill free speech. National Review calls for the rollback of all of these support staff. DEI now has a burdensome bureaucracy. They are exerting a disproportionate influence on universities. They allow discrimination in hiring people with “unacceptable” political views. At least do it in red states.

THE UNDERLYING FOUNDATION OF WOKE IS ANTI-RACISM

Antiracists believe it is justifiable to engage in outright discrimination and bigotry—abrogating rights, treating us as unequal under the law, and rigging opportunities—to the extent it advances the cause of “equity,” Ben Weingarten writes at Newsweek. They decide subjectively.

Libs, the WOKES, teach anti-white racism.

This experiment in social engineering erodes liberty and justice, foments societal rancor and division, and ultimately leaves us a poorer, less secure country.

Antiracists have another fatal flaw: Antiracists are racist on their own terms to the extent their favored policies contribute to inequity. Many such policies seemingly will and historically have.

Weingarten asks readers to consider policing, for example. Antiracists see the criminal justice system as systemically racist, largely because minorities are incarcerated at disproportionate rates—rejecting or ignoring that those rates reflect the disproportionate underlying criminal activity. Minorities do commit more than half the homicides, mostly because of gangs. That is just the facts.

Therefore, antiracists argue that equity demands a raft of policies to weaken the power of police forces, up to and sometimes including abolishing them outright. But it is logical that if the authorities are to back off, if not disband altogether, crime-ridden areas will get significantly worse.

THE WOKES IN K-12

This WOKE movement is now also at the K-12 level after developing a self-perpetuating structure in colleges and universities.

Christopher Rufo has been on a mission to expose the corrupt ideologues attempting to ruin generations of children with, among other things, gender ideology.

“Woke teachers hijack k-12 schools in the name of their radical political ideology, deny it’s happening, accuse us of lying, and demand we provide proof. Then, when @realchrisrufo shows indisputable proof that they’re indoctrinating kids, the activists accuse him of harassment,” one Twitter user commented.

Recently, Rufo’s report in City Journal showed that Michigan’s Education Department encourages teachers to facilitate children’s sexual transitions without parental consent.

As one recent example, a 7-12 math teacher in Canada claims that things like 2+2=4 is racist.

Anyone who teaches children that a correct math answer is racist is belittling minorities and misinforming them. She protected her tweets after she was exposed on Twitter. While she is in Canada, don’t feel safe. It’s here.

THE EDUCATORS OF GROOMING

Here’s a groomer trying to bring Ontario children into his sexual fantasy. Chris Rufo brought this to the attention of the public.

There is a public education crisis. pic.twitter.com/wk9JQrSrmw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 20, 2022

Here is one from Dallas, Texas:

The City of Dallas has adopted a new “racial equity plan” that uses the language of critical race theory and argues for replacing the goal of “equality” with the goal of “equity,” or equality of outcomes. pic.twitter.com/U6NkSWGRHB — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 16, 2022

A DANGEROUS PERVERSION OF REALITY

Gender ideology, like all ideologies, is very dangerous, and perverted teachers feel free to push their corrupting influence on young people.

Children as young as seven are getting puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in an Akron “gender-affirming center.” Are parents naive or evil? What is going on here?

Like Chris Rufo, Libs of Tik Tok tries to show parents what is happening by posting about the radical groomers of children in classrooms, medicine, and entertainment.

Check It Out:

.@AkronChildrens has a ‘Gender Affirming Center’ which offers puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. They treat kids as young as SEVEN. One of the doctors claims puberty suppression just “buys time.” pic.twitter.com/BuWsTd6qdj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2022

.@AkronChildrens proudly displays on their website that they offer “pubertal suppression” and “gender-affirming hormones” to adolescents. pic.twitter.com/Au0Y9EtNcc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2022

MEDICAL PERVERSION

The @MUSCkids has four year olds coming through its transgender hormone clinic. And hopes: “In the future, hopefully more patients and at younger ages will be referred to affirming providers so that medical options such as pubertal suppression”https://t.co/EXnvgnv8vv pic.twitter.com/UILYvsosbi — American Accountability Foundation (@ExposingBiden) September 16, 2022

Yesterday, WPATH published their newest “Standard of Care” for “Transgender and Gender Diverse People.” They issued a correction on the same day. What was corrected? Without justification, it was “corrected” to remove all age restrictions for receiving “gender-affirming care.” pic.twitter.com/luNvLfYpWX — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 16, 2022

In order to get approved for “gender affirming” surgery, you need a letter stating you’re ready for surgery. Trans activists on tiktok are promoting a site which just hands out letters to anyone who wants one. This is the content that kids are consuming on tiktok. pic.twitter.com/vcBVIpmzTk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2022

There is sexualization and promotion through drag queens. Don’t sexualize your child! It’s child abuse. Let them grow up naturally and have fun playing. Don’t burden them with things they are too young to conceptualize appropriately. Conceptualization happens at about age 12.

A mother uses her baby to hand cash tips to a drag queen at an “all ages” drag show pic.twitter.com/mCtLykVTIL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2022

Drag Queens are inappropriate for children.

Drag queens twerk and perform provocatively in front of children at an all ages drag show in NY pic.twitter.com/ghhy0vHEcs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2022

Teachers groom children with mandatory pronouns. Pronouns for genders are meant to control, not to be polite.

Teacher cries at school because students misgendered “them.” These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/7MxyqX8DPo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2022

Teacher says he asks students for their pronouns and if he can use them for parents. A student can be living as trans or non-binary at school and the parents won’t be informed. pic.twitter.com/fwv5X0nA18 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 20, 2022

Books sexualizing children are also promoted to young children.

Here’s a full PDF of the book. It gets much worse. https://t.co/XnuyKWGmzv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2022

