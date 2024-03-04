EVs Release More Toxic Emissions Than Gas Cars

A 2022 study on Electric cars is again making the rounds. It found that EVs release MORE toxic emissions than gas-powered vehicles and are worse for the environment.

The report indicates that EVs weigh 30 percent more than gas cars, causing tires to wear out faster

The tire tread releases toxic particles 400 times greater than exhaust emissions

The study, which was published in 2022 but has begun circulating again after being cited in a WSJ op-ed, found that brakes and tires release 1,850 times more particulate matter compared to modern tailpipes, which have filters that reduce emissions.

It found that EVs are 30 percent heavier on average than gas-powered vehicles, which causes the brakes and tire treads to wear out faster than standard cars and releases tiny, often toxic particles into the atmosphere.

EV batteries weigh about 1,000 pounds and can result in tire emissions that are nearly 400 times more than tailpipe emissions. [You think we have potholes now]

Particle pollution can increase health problems, including heart disease, asthma, lung disease, and in extreme cases, can lead to hospitalization, cancer, and premature death

You can read more here.

It comes as California is working to impose a complete ban on all gas vehicles by 2035. Biden’s EPA is demanding 67% of new cars be EVs by 2032, which is impossible.

It should also be noted that lithium mining is far worse than fracking. They’re also the least reliable of vehicles.

Without subsidies, the true cost of fueling an EV would equate to an EV owner paying, wait for it, $17.33 per gallon of gasoline.

Car companies are pulling back on EV production as they begin to realize all the government subsidies aren’t going to force people to buy them, and they aren’t.

Related