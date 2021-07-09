Hey airline mask despots, Sen Paul is coming for you!



















Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that once the Senate is back in session he aims to put an end to mandatory face mask-wearing for air travelers. He wants choice back in the equation.

“When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!” the Republican lawmaker tweeted.

In February, the Transportation Security Administration agency suggested a fine for folks failing to cover themselves at security checkpoints. They think a $250 fine would be good for first-timers, and up to $1500 for repeat offenders.

So, now they think they can pass laws fining Americans?

In May, the agency renewed its set-to-expire rule through September 13th.

But Rand sees the absurdity in it.

The Senate is slated to be back in session Monday. Not all Twitter users agree with Paul who has been in the Senate since 2011.

Some commented on the number who died from COV or how their family will be in danger.

“Because you are a self accredited epidemiologist now? Who benefits from this and will there be protections for me if I choose to continue masking up on planes?” one tweeted.

“Thank you, Dr Kevorkian,” a Twitter user wrote.

Will this hold true for the flu and pneumonia then?

Some fully agreed with Paul’s plan to push back against mandatory mask-wearing aboard airplanes.

“Thank you! Yes, the madness needs to end!” a tweet said.

“Thank you, Senator Rand Paul! Enough IS Enough!!” another account tweeted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated (47.7%) while a bit more than half of the total population (55.2%) has received at least one vaccine dose.

The disease’s target population is vaccinated at much higher numbers with 78.8% of the population over 65 fully vaccinated while 88.5% of the population within that age range having received at least one dose.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two shots, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen requires just one shot.

THE DREADED DELTA

The fearmongers are out ranting over the Delta Variant but Paul suggests it’s more hysteria than danger if you have been vaccinated. The death rate is far below the flu at .08%, for instance.

Don’t let the fearmongers win. New public England study of delta variant shows 44 deaths out of 53,822 (.08%) in unvaccinated group. Hmmm. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 29, 2021

THE WOKE FAA

Dr. Paul might want to work on the FAA while he’s at it. Their latest is to call for gender-neutral terms, The Daily Mail reports.

For instance, ‘cockpit’ must go, as well as ‘airman,’ along with ‘manned aviation’ because they offend ‘femme coworkers.’

Femme???

They have gone WOKE!

EVEN BABIES GET KICKED OFF PLANES

The airlines kick babies off if they don’t have their masks on:

VIDEO: @SpiritAirlines staffer tells pregnant Mom that her young child needs to put on a mask despite eating or else police will be called. NOTE that the video shows the early moments of this incident, so @SpiritAirlines can’t pull here a he/she said. pic.twitter.com/DpJkXfvWJH — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021

DR. FAUXCI

Rand Paul thinks the mask is a fraud based on research he has cited and has let Dr. Fauci have it. He grilled Dr. Fauci:

“You’re making a policy based on conjecture. … You’ve been vaccinated, and you parade around in two masks for show. You can’t get it again. There’s virtually 0% chance you’re gonna get it, and yet you’re telling people that have had the vaccine, who have immunity — you’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who’ve been vaccinated. Instead, you should be saying, ‘There is no science to say we’re going to have a problem from the large number of people who’ve been vaccinated.’ You want to get rid of vaccine hesitancy? Tell them they can quit wearing masks after they get the vaccine. You want people to get the vaccine? Give them a reward instead of telling them that the nanny state’s going to be there for three more years, and you’ve got to wear a mask forever. People don’t want to hear it, and there’s no science behind it.

Flashback: Fauci admits he wears masks as “a symbol for people to see that’s the kind of thing they should be doing” https://t.co/7vdibQtsq4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021

