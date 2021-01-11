Expert: CCP virus likely man-made, released by accident

An expert who advises Newsmax believes the CCP virus from Wuhan, China, is man-made or released by accident since it hasn’t behaved like natural viruses. He thinks the virus was released accidentally.
It has been a year and the CCP is finally letting the WHO into the country. They are not transparent and likely wiped any evidence.
The NSA also believes the virus was released from the Wuhan lab by accident. They see it as the most credible theory.
Watch:
Dr. Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is invested in the Wuhan lab. He trusted them without question and said they were very transparent.
On January 24, Dr. Fauci said that China was being “quite transparent and cooperative” regarding the coronavirus.
When Joe Biden attacks President Trump on this issue, he is actually attacking him for listening to Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/9mFehYY9gb
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2020
Communism is the pandemic and totalitarian despotism is the symptom.
Now we have CCP style censorship and USSR style government right here in the USA.
Folks , never forget the fact that even de facto hereditary monarchy North Korea has an official name “People’s Democratic Republic of Korea”and they have a constitution that says the people in the DPRK have the rights to form associations,to demonstrate and to elect and be elected.
“Most probably released by accident,” and I believe in the tooth fairy. This was a deliberate, wel lcoordinated attack on the USA and the world by a ruthless regime that has already massacred 40 million of its own people and thinks nothing of a few extra thousands. The attack was the most successful invasion in history as their puppet agents will be installed in the White House next week and no one can do anything about it.
I believe COVID to be naturally occurring but altered at the Wuhan lab. As far as being released accidentally, I have doubts about that. Dr. Mengele-Fauci was able to direct money to the Wuhan lab during Obama’s administration and then in January 2017 Dr. Mengele-Fauci didn’t predict but promised President Trump would face a pandemic in his first term. Sounds to me Mengele-Fauci had inside information on a biological weapon in China’s arsenal and saw it as a weapon against President Trump.
I don’t believe it was “accidentally “ released. It was too useful to the overthrow of Trump and the will of the people. It was and is an integral part of the ongoing coup.
Ahh…the fresh air of freedom where we can still discuss such things.
This would have been pulled within minutes and your site deplatformed by the Big Tech Bolshevik oligarch comrades who consider themselves as the owners of the USA.
That is so cute that they have such faith in the laughingstock of the world bestest government evarz shit ridden swamp Mordor on the Potomac empire of evil who gives them the green light to apply the boot to the face of us all while under CPUSA control.
The comrades will give us the worst of all worlds and the only thing missing in this historic horrific hellspawn hybrid (Ha Ha!) is the nationalism part of socialism.