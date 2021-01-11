Expert: CCP virus likely man-made, released by accident

An expert who advises Newsmax believes the CCP virus from Wuhan, China, is man-made or released by accident since it hasn’t behaved like natural viruses. He thinks the virus was released accidentally.

It has been a year and the CCP is finally letting the WHO into the country. They are not transparent and likely wiped any evidence.

The NSA also believes the virus was released from the Wuhan lab by accident. They see it as the most credible theory.

Dr. Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is invested in the Wuhan lab. He trusted them without question and said they were very transparent.

On January 24, Dr. Fauci said that China was being “quite transparent and cooperative” regarding the coronavirus. When Joe Biden attacks President Trump on this issue, he is actually attacking him for listening to Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/9mFehYY9gb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2020

