The Death of Adrianna Kuch, Victimized by Vicious Students and a Superintendent

Adrianna Kuch was a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who committed suicide after she was bullied by vicious students who then put the tape online. She killed herself on Feb. 3, two days after one of her tormenters bullied her online. To make it worse, the Superintendent attacked the child and her father, blaming them instead of the teens. He was forced to resign.

The Story

The young New Jersey teen who took her own life after suffering a humiliating bullying attack at her high school died by suicide just hours after getting a taunting text about footage of the beating posted online, her devastated dad said Friday.

“They used the video to continue to harass and intimidate her and make fun of her,” Michael Kuch told The NY Post of his daughter, Adriana Kuch.

THE BEATING

As she was beaten, the students recorded it and the only one who didn’t smashed her in the face with a water bottle.

Hours before Adriana’s death, one of the girls who recorded the assault in the hallway at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township sent Adriana a text mocking her for being covered in “dripping blood” and getting her “a– whooped.”

“She was so embarrassed that they jumped her. She would say, ‘I don’t want to be made fun of,’” her father Michael Kuch told The Daily Mail.

“It was like she was attacked twice. It used to be you’d go to school, get bullied and then you left. But now you come home and you keep getting bullied — they still keep picking at you home,” he said.

One of the teenage girls responsible for the bloody on-campus beating Feb. 1 continues to churn out disrespectful social media posts even after Adriana’s heartbreaking death, Kuch told The Post…

“[She] has still been posting stuff even after Adrianna’s death on Snapchap,” he said, the bullies’ parents should put an end to the tech-based torture.

“I want to know why their daughters still have cell phones,” he fumed.

Kuch said one of the bullies allegedly instigated the ugly attack because she was jealous about Adriana’s friendship with another girl — and blames the school district for failing to protect his daughter.

Three girls have been charged with third-degree felony assault and a fourth was charged with disorderly conduct.

Some students online claim it was racially motivated, which the father strongly denies. He said his daughter didn’t care about race.

THE SUPERINTENDENT FROM HELL

The New Jersey school superintendent who blamed the family of a 14-year-old student who killed herself after the fight in her high school resigned. He attacked the victim and the father, blaming them for the death.

Triantafillos Parlapanides, the head of the Central Regional School District, submitted his resignation after an emergency school board meeting Saturday, NBC reported.

“The Central Regional School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides,” a notice posted to the district website Saturday night read.

Parlapanides tried to shift blame for Adriana Kuch’s Feb. 3 suicide to her family, claiming her father’s “affair” and her own drug use was causing turmoil in her life.

“We offered her drug rehab and mental services on five occasions but the father refused every time,” he said.

Michael Kuch denied his daughter had been offered drug treatment, and said she had merely been experimenting with a weed vape like other teens.

THE TEXT BEFORE HER DEATH

Immediately before her suicide, she was texting with her boyfriend and one of the girls who beat her up taunted her in a message.

She lived with her father, stepmother, 16-year-old brother and two stepsisters.

Her mother tragically died when she was seven.

THE PETITION

More than 6,500 community members have signed on to a petition on Change.org titled “Stop the Violence at Central Regional High School.”

The petition was launched by Racheal O’Dea, who wrote that her daughter also was “jumped and physically assaulted by MULTIPLE girls” at the school in January 2022.

“This school is too busy trying to save their own asses than do their job! The bottom line is the violence at Central Regional needs to STOP! There needs to be a change in administration, there needs to be more security, the school should not be able to solely label these incidents,” she continued.

O’Dea claimed the district describes incidents of violence as “hallway disturbances” to avoid calling police.

“Students do better … stop hurting each other and if you see someone being hurt call 911! It is not a fight, it is not an altercation, its not a hallway disturbance ….. ITS CALLED ASSAULT,” she wrote.

