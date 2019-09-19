Facebook seems to delete conservatives faster than terrorists

According to the AP, a whistleblower’s complaint shows that Facebook itself has inadvertently provided the two extremist groups with a networking and recruitment tool by producing dozens of pages in their names.

The social networking company appears to have made little progress on the issue in the four months since The Associated Press detailed how pages that Facebook auto-generates for businesses are aiding Middle East extremists and white supremacists in the United States.

Facebook claims it has it under control.

However, a confidential whistleblower’s complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission obtained by The Associated Press alleges the social media company has exaggerated its success. Even worse, it shows that the company is inadvertently making use of propaganda by militant groups to auto-generate videos and pages that could be used for networking by extremists.

Facebook is having a hard time fighting the extremists, but not the conservatives.

Facebook continues to wipe out conservative content or make the pages invisible to their followers. Google is on top of it too.

In August 2019 Project Veritas released leaked documents from a Google insider that shows all or most conservative websites blacklisted and kept from the public square.

Maybe they’re focusing on the wrong thing.

On Wednesday the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee is holding a hearing on Mass Violence, Extremism, and Digital Responsibility.

Republican Senators and Democrats will push the tech giants to crack down on extremism. Are they inadvertently giving them carte blanche to shut down conservatives?