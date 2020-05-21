Famed attorney says the government can force you to get vaccinated

While I’m not an anti-Vaxxer, I don’t believe the government should be able to force you to vaccinate. What happens to your rights here and what if the vaccine is a dud, or worse yet damaging? If they can forcibly put a needle in your arm, what can’t they do?

Famed attorney and former Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz said that you have no right to not wear a mask, not get vaccinated, and if the government wants, they can drag you in to force vaccination.

Moderna is close to an effective vaccine, they say. They know the antibodies neutralize the virus in a test tube. Moderna is going to test it on adults.

