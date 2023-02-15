Seymour Hersh Gives More Details of the Nord Stream Attack

Hersh also said that the CIA participants are “appalled that Biden decided to expose Europe to the cold in order to further a war he will not win.”

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report from an anonymous source accusing the Biden administration of blowing u Nord Stream pipelines with the help of Norway. He has given at least one other interview. This latest interview was at the Berliner.

Russia has called for a UN investigation, and Germany should be concerned since Nord Stream was their major fuel source.

The White House strongly denies the report. Many outlets are concerned that Hersh didn’t reveal his source, making his claims unverifiable. There are also inconsistencies in the report.

Berlin publicist Fabian Scheidler spoke to Seymour Hersh for the Berliner Zeitung. In the article, Hersh explains that Denmark and Sweden were involved. He believes they knew what was going on, but maybe it was done in such a way as to allow plausible deniability.

Seymour said only six of eight bombs went off, making the operation partly successful. He gives details in the article. I’ll upload the translation later. As a result, there were still active explosives left on the seabed, which Sweden and Denmark cleaned up. They weren’t trying to investigate anything. According to the report, they were covering up and retrieving bombs.

Hersh said Biden planned to initiate the attack in June but was afraid and backed off. He changed his mind.

It appears from the report that some of those involved didn’t think they would blow it up but rather used it as a negotiating tactic. [That seems unrealistic or insane].

Hersh also said that the CIA participants are “appalled that Biden decided to expose Europe to the cold in order to further a war he will not win.”

What did they think? Biden has never shown any concern for anyone. He’s a liar and a consummate powermonger.

The Nord Stream attack is an open secret in security and government circles, but no one wants to suffer the consequences of what they’ve done. In addition to starting a terrible war, it smacks of treason.

We still don’t know what happened to Nord Stream 1, just Nord Stream 2.

Flight data appears to confirm Hersh’s story about Norway dropping the triggers. If you’re not terrified, you should be.

