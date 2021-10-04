Fauci moves the goalposts — 3 shots to be fully vaccinated & freedom is in doubt

















In an exclusive interview with The Atlantic, Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that COVID-19 booster shots don’t keep people alive but can allegedly prevent severe reactions to the virus.

“I think we should be preventing people from getting sick from COVID even if they don’t wind up in the hospital,” Dr. Fauci said at The Atlantic Festival on Tuesday.

Do we even know that’s true? They lie, as we’ve discovered.

Skeptics of the COVID-19 booster shots believe that boosters won’t provide significant protection and will only act as a temporary shield to the virus. The original shots only last 4-6 months.

However, Fauci said that he “rejects” skeptics’ notions and insisted it’s beneficial to have temporary protection than no protection; despite the fact that the mRNA COVID vaccine was allegedly designed to prevent the virus.

During the interview, Fauci explained it’s highly likely that individuals won’t be considered fully vaccinated unless they get booster shots.

Israel just made boosters mandatory to be considered ‘fully vaxxed.’

As soon as he makes a statement like this, it becomes mandatory. He will make us get shots at least every six months. Wait and see.

Fauci said over the weekend that he might not okay Christmas gatherings. He told Canadians at McGill opposed to COVID vaccine mandates and passports: “there comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision.”

Is that right, you totalitarian little man?

Has he not noticed that theaters and sports arenas are packed without incident? And has he no thoughts about natural immunity or illegals flowing throughout the country unvaccinated and with COVID?

He’s just a partisan moving the goalposts to keep this going. This is the best thing that ever happened to this self-important authoritarian bureaucrat. Remember when we only had to lock down for 14 days and masks were a joke to him?

Now he’s basically saying we all have to be ‘fully vaccinated’ to eradicate the virus. That’s the new goal – eradicate COV – even though that is impossible.

It happens to meet his political goals as well.

