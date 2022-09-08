FB CEO Zuckerberg Gave Dr. Fauci His Personal Phone Number

According to new documents released during the lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana Attorneys General Eric Schmitt and Jeff Landry repectively, Facebook/META CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his personal phone number to Dr. Anthony Fauci. That’s a tad suspicious.

According to a joint statement, Zuckerberg demonstrated the intent to have further conversations about social media censorship when he gave Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and top medical adviser to President Joe Biden, his phone number in March 2020.

AG Schmitt revealed that the Biden administration and Big Tech giants arranged weekly and monthly calls to discuss what information to censor on their platforms. It was all under the guise of stopping “misinformation.”

This is his PERSONAL number.

So, who else might have his personal number? Everyone in the White House? Everyone in the Democrat media?

Going through the lawsuit against the government for coercing social media companies to censor free speech. 1) Government is not providing Anthony Fauci’s communications 2) Why would Zuckerberg give Fauci his personal cell phone number in March 2020? https://t.co/1cB7Us8oDg pic.twitter.com/ZVdvC1DivG — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) September 5, 2022

