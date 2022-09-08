“The Queen Is Dead, Long Live the King:”

Queen Elizabeth died at 96 years of age.

She died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Prince Charles, her eldest son, succeeds her.

The Queen’s death comes just under 18 months after that of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021.

Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, commemorating a record-breaking 70 years on the throne. In a rare personal statement to mark the occasion of her accession, she said: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.”

Original Story

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, says Buckingham Palace.

That usually means it’s a deathbed situation.

She is an elegant lady who always keeps her dignity. We don’t like globalism, but she is someone to be admired personally.

All the Queen’s children are gathering at, or are traveling to, her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said.

The Queen is “comfortable,” it added.

It is very unusual for Buckingham Palace to put out a statement like this – it is usually unwilling to provide a commentary on the 96-year-old monarch’s medical matters, which are seen as private.

Her son, Prince Charles, is at Balmoral with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, other sons, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, arrived at Aberdeen airport just before 16:00 BST.

They are traveling to the Queen’s Scottish estate, about 40 miles (64km) west of Aberdeen.

Her daughter Princess Anne was already in Scotland undertaking engagements and is in Balmoral.

