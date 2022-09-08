Stunning CDC Vaccine Data for Children from Dr. Malone

Dr. Robert Malone, writing on his substack, reported the new CDC data on the vaccine for children. It strongly indicates that the vaccine for children not at high risk is a very bad idea. His original theory predicting this is why he was de-platformed.

Dr. Malone pleaded with parents in December 2021 not to vaccinate their children. He was correct.

With the re-engineered “booster” shots for Wuhan and BA.4/5, Dr. Malone decided to do a Pubmed search for the new data. There are hundreds of studies, he wrote, and he believes they are funded by the governments to fund their way out of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy worldwide.

Even the UK government said no to vaccines for children. See here and here.

Giving the shots to children is a bad idea. Most parents agree.

“Only 7% of parents have jabbed their children ages six months-four years with a single dose or more as of August 31, 2022,” Dr. Malone said.

The vaccine in children has an “upside-down risk/benefit ratio. An injection for a disease for which healthy, normal children are at very low risk for disease, let alone death!”

DATA

In the UK, vaccinating children under 12 years old has stopped, except for children in high-risk categories. As per the “Green Book – guidance found on page 25, Sept 4, 2022 edition.

“The Green Book is guidance issued by HM Treasury on how to appraise policies, programmes and projects. It also provides guidance on the design and use of monitoring and evaluation before, during, and after implementation.”

“Subject to further clarification, on-going eligibility in 2022/23, after the one off-programme, is expected to be for children in the academic years where children are aged 11 or 12 years,” according to Dr. Malone.

Then we have the CDC’s own slide deck from their ACIP meeting – Sept 1, 2022. It is stunning, Dr. Malone says.

The interim analysis (incomplete reporting) of vaccinating toddlers and young children show that the VAERS data has 19 serious adverse events, which include “one of the following: death, life-threatening illness, hospitalization or prolongation of hospitalization, permanent disability, congenital anomaly or birth defect.”

Now, I bet that there aren’t that many adverse events from Omicron in the same time period in healthy normal children ages 6 months to five years.

Because Omicron is a very mild infection in the vast majority of children!

Then the CDC switches to their new V-safe monitoring system. And things get really worrisome. Upsetting. No, in this case, if you get very angry it is an appropriate reaction. I really do not like to promote rage, but I can understand why some might react that way when reviewing these data. Remember, many children were forced to take these products due to school mandates promoted by local school boards and the NEA teachers union.

“Between 50-60% of all babies and young children (see graphs below) reported a systemic reaction, and about 10% had a “health impact.” Frankly, I find this shocking,” Malone says.

Remember that most Omicron cases in children are ASYMPTOMATIC! Children are at least 75% Asymptomatic for Omicron, as shown in this study For the 26% of symptomatic children, those symptoms are very mild in healthy children. Then remember that almost all children have immunity to Omicron at this point. So, fewer and fewer are either exposed or contract the virus.

More OFFICIAL DATA from CDC VAERS and V-safe (monitoring system marked on the slides) are summarized below. And yet our government stands by and does nothing, which the UK government is stopping the jabbing of children so abruptly that Karens across the UK are complaining that they cannot get a second dose for their unfortunate young offspring.

Reviewing more data from the CDC slide deck:

Below: 40-50% of 5-11 years of age children have a systemic reaction, and between 10-15% have a “health impact” after vaccination. Not only that, about 2-4% need “medical care.” For a vaccine against Omicron! A mild infection in children!

“Below: 60-70% of 5-11 years of age children have a systemic reaction, with about 5 (1st vaccine) to 28% (booster) being unable to work or attend school after vaccination! Over 30% of children in this age cohort had a health impact for the second and booster dose. About 2% needed medical care! This is a much higher incidence of vaccine-related disease than that actual disease!”

Then the CDC switches to the VSD monitoring system – a private insurance-based system (passive monitoring of hospital records). For young men aged 16-17 – 1 in 5900 have myocarditis or pericarditis overall.

The VAERS and V-safe data from the CDC slide deck show a significant risk of myocarditis and pericarditis for young men, as reported elsewhere. Please go to the CDC slide deck to view all of those slides.

BUT – This is a biased analysis because it assumes that cases 22-42 post-vaccination are unrelated to the vaccine! The p-values are still significant for young men in almost all categories. For women, they discount the cases in the 22-42 day range, which drops the p-values and the number of cases. As the mRNA is stable and still producing protein, we know that these cases should have been included in the analysis for both men and women but are not.

The CDC notes mention that not all cases were included in this analysis due to reporting issues.

Dr. Malone wants you to go to the CDC slide deck and look at it for yourself. There’s more data. Friends of his at the ACIP meeting were blown-off when asking questions.

The full ACIP meeting, minus the questions, can be viewed here.

The CDC data shows that vaccines are unsafe for children and teens and should be discontinued.

The UK, Sweden, Poland, and many other nations have stopped vaccinating babies and children, Dr. Malone writes.