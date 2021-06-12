FBI Director admits cartel activity, slavery increasing under Biden’s policies



















During the hearing with Christopher Wray, the FBI director cleverly gave Republicans a run-around. When Tom McClintock asked him if illegal crossers are indentured to the cartels, he agreed. Given the fact that we have more crossing than ever, it’s reasonable to assume the problem is much worse under Biden’s policies., McClintock said.

When Rep. McClintock asked Wray about the policies, he basically agreed.

AMERICAN SLAVERY

McClintock began by stating the administration policies have directly led to a 674% increase in May of illegal border crossers since May of last year. He said the leaders of Central America all say it’s a direct result of this administration’s open border policies. McClintock added there is no question that is true.

Then he asked Wray if a higher number of migrants are being trafficked — enslaved.

“Certainly, we have seen quite a number of such instances, absolutely,” Wray responded.

Asked if the ‘indebtedness’ of the migrant is repaid via indentured servitude, Wray replied, “In some cases, definitely.”

He added: “We are pursuing a number of human trafficking task forces, as well as working on certain taskforces with DHS [Department of Homeland Security] to try to address that issue. But there’s no question that the cartel activity on the other side of the border is spilling over in all sorts of ways and you just put your finger on one that is extremely concerning.”

“Working to address” the problem doesn’t mean closing the border obviously.

The border is wide open. Foreigners from all over the world were invited into the country and the administration doesn’t care about enriching the cartels, rapes, slavery, none of it.

He even promised everyone amnesty leading to citizenship. That is to say nothing about the drugs pouring through from the failed states.

Wray is “aware” of the problem, but DHS is in charge of the border, he says.

These policies are evil and are intended to turn the USA into something unrecognizable. Democrats really, really care about slavery in 1860 but not slavery today.

Watch:

