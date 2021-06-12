Donald Trump lists MSM’s fake narratives he got right!



















Former President Donald Trump released a statement outlining several examples of false claims by the media that he got right.

Trump said he was “right about everything” leading up to the election and that legacy media outlets had disingenuously “lied” about his claims to make him look bad.

“Hydroxychloroquine works,” Trump said in an email that included a full list of claims he said have since been proven true.

“Have you noticed that they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?” the former president asked before mentioning other items on the list.

“The Virus came from a Chinese lab,” Trump said. “Hunter Biden’s laptop was real.”

“Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op. The ‘Russian Bounties’ story was fake,” he wrote.

“We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time.”

“Blue state lockdowns didn’t work. Schools should be opened,” he added. “Critical race theory is a disaster for our schools and our country.”

And “our Southern Border security program was unprecedentedly successful,” he said.

HE’S RIGHT

The Lafayette Square Park incident pushed his poll numbers down, and it was completely fraudulent.

🧵THREAD🧵 Another Trump-related conspiracy has crashed & burned, this one about protests a year ago at Lafayette Square Park. We were told Trump acted like a tinpot dictator for a photo op. But an IG investigation found that wasn’t true. I think some apologies are in order ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 10, 2021

A new observational study out of St. Barnabus in New Jersey found that hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin increased survival by 200%.

It is also likely that the coronavirus came from the Wuhan lab.

The lockdown didn’t work. It should never happen again.

And Donald Trump’s border security worked.

