FBI Failed to Act in Case of Islamic Terror Camp in New Mexico

The FBI failed to act in the case of the Islamic terror camp and it might have caused a tiny child his life. They sat around running a surveillance operation on the encampment, knowing it was a terror camp and a little boy desperately needed his medication. If it weren’t for the New Mexico authorities, more children might have died.

The FBI didn’t cause the starvation or the deaths but they failed to act.

THEY KNEW THE BOY WAS MISSING

Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, age 3, went missing on December 1, 2017, abducted by his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. The boy’s mother, Hakeemah Ramzi, went to the police. He was found dead on the grounds of the Islamic terrorist camp in New Mexico.

The boy was disabled.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj attributed his son’s disabilities to demonic beings and believed that only an Islamic exorcism would expel the demons. This was according to the search warrant.

The kidnapper is the son of radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj in Brooklyn, one of the most powerful Islamic leaders in the country. He heads the Masjid at-Tawa mosque and the Muslim Alliance in North America, both of which have a long history of extremism and ties to terrorism, including weapons training and acquirement.

The compound was found by law enforcement last December and the boy was seen the following January or February.

THE FBI HAD PERMISSION TO SEARCH FOR THE BOY

The legal owners of the property had given permission for a search, but the FBI failed to search.

The FBI also knew this compound was inhabited by Islamist extremists and they were probably acquiring weapons. The Clarion Project reported that there are indications they engaged in identity fraud and, most likely, other forms of fraud.

The FBI did not act decisively. They knew about the boy and they knew he was in desperate need of medication. There was probable cause.

The FBI chose surveillance for two months. The residents of the terror compound were on to them and hid anything or anyone they didn’t want the FBI to see.

THE BRAVE NEW MEXICO AUTHORITIES WENT IN

Then authorities in Georgia received a message from the children in the compound — they were starving.

The FBI still sat around so the brave New Mexico authorities went in on their own warrant. They did not have the benefit of the element of surprise and the encampment is on ten acres.

The boy’s father Siraj Ibn Wahhaj had a loaded firearm on him when he was “taken down.”

From the arms found, the inhabitants were prepared to fight.

In sum, five people were arrested and 11 children were rescued. Their condition was likened to that of refugees from a Third World country. Their ribs could be seen because they hadn’t eaten. The police gave them whatever water and snacks they had on them at the time.

The children reportedly appeared “brainwashed” and in great fear.

If the FBI couldn’t act in this clearcut situation, what other situations did they fail because of timidity or bureaucracy? They certainly failed in a number of mass shootings, especially in Parkland. Have they grown too political and bureaucratic?

THERE ARE OTHER CAMPS IN THE US NO ONE IS RAIDING

There are other terror camps in the United States and the FBI has failed to act on them as well. Many are tied to Muslims of America.

Why not raid? They have no problem raiding Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort’s homes and offices.