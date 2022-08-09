FBI Seizes Rep. Scott Perry’s Personal Cell Phone at the Airport

One day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, the FBI unabashedly doubled down on tyranny and confiscated Republican Rep. Scott Perry’s cellphone. The FBI couldn’t find a crime in Hillary Clinton’s, Hunter Biden’s, or any of Biden’s seemingly very illegal activities. They only hound Republicans.

Perry told Fox News that he was traveling with his family early today when three FBI agents handed him a warrant and told him to turn over his cellphone.

“This morning, while traveling with my family three FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged, though not surprised, that the FBI, under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress.

“My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.”

“As with President Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every Citizen – especially considering the decision before Congress this week to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to further persecute law-abiding Citizens.”

The FBI is doing everything it can to terrorize anyone who supported Donald Trump.

Perry is a five-term congressman and Trump supporter. He believes the election was stolen, and apparently, that’s now a crime for the tyranny-minded FBI.

The Jan. 6 witch hunt subcommittee is interested in Rep. Perry as they fish desperately for crimes.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “Criminals run rampant across our cities, but Garland’s politicized DOJ is targeting President Trump and Members of Congress. Garland has lost the trust of the American people and will answer for his abusive tactics.”

“THEY’VE DECLARED WAR! Now they’re SEIZING the phone of a sitting member of Congress. The regime grows more tyrannical everyday. If we don’t win and win BIG in November, our country as we know it will CEASE to exist!,” Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeted.

“First the FBI raids the home of a former POTUS based on a justification no one has seen, then they seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress. This isn’t about the law. It’s about punishing the voters that might have the gall to elect these guys,” The Federalist’s Rachel Bovard said.

Matt Couch said, “If I were a Conservative Congressional member, I’d be losing all my devices in a fishing trip this week and telling these clowns to pound sand.”

John Cardillo calls it “political persecution.”

What else can you call it? Tyranny might do. This is the real insurrection.

Where is the media on this? They’re protecting the tyranny of an authoritarian regime.

