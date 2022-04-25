FBI Warns of Ransomware Attacks on Food Processing Plants

The FBI published a notice on April 20th about targeted Ransomware attacks on food processing plants. The notice pointed to ransomware attacks…against six grain cooperatives during the fall 2021 harvest and two attacks in early 2022 that could impact the planting season by disrupting the supply of seeds and fertilizer.

They also warned: “A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain, since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed … In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks.”

This all took place during and after Joe Biden warned of impending food shortages. He didn’t mention the ransomware attacks. When the ransomware attacks occurred against energy supplies in 2021, Russia blamed the CIA. The CIA said Russia did it.

Just before the attack on the Colonial Pipeline, Klaus Schwab of The Great Reset fame, warned of cyber-pandemics.

These people are prescient.

We have no evidence of who is doing this or why but Russia is highly suspect, and so is China. Who else is suspect, do you think?

FBI Director addressed it on ’60 Minutes’:

“We view this as combat posture, with respect to cyber activity,” FBI Director Christopher Wray tells 60 Minutes. In March, the FBI defeated Russian military malware found on networks in the U.S. and around the world. https://t.co/PlrRMzymn9 pic.twitter.com/6X9cxF7JXL — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 24, 2022

