Zelenskyy to US Team: “You can’t come to us empty-handed today…

The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Before the session, Zelenskyy said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees.

“You can’t come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,” he said.

Sometimes, I wonder if Ukraine is blackmailing Joe Biden. The hutzpah is stunning, but Biden does respond to it immediately – it works.

IT’S THE US, NOT NATO – NATO IN NAME ONLY

The US is sending most of the weapons and we are paying their government pensions and salaries.

Europe isn’t pitching in all that much. They are also going to buy Russian oil and gas because they have to survive. Biden doesn’t care as much about Americans.

One of the reasons, the US – ostensibly NATO – is so deeply concerned about Ukraine is they believe that Russia has designs on taking over huge swaths of land. He envisions taking over Catherine the Great’s empire. However, everyone needs to get straight on this. Russia can’t even keep cities in Ukraine under its control. I know Catherine the Great and Putin’s no Catherine the Great, and this isn’t 1762.

We need to help Ukraine but we must start considering what we can do – reasonably.

ZELENSKYY IS OUR INTEL AGENCY

Zelenskyy on Saturday accused Russians of committing war crimes by killing civilians and of setting up “filtration camps” near Mariupol for people trying to leave the city. He said the Ukrainians — many of them children — are then sent to areas under Russian occupation or to Russia itself, often as far as Siberia or the Far East.

The claims could not be independently verified. But they were repeated by Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniya Kravchuk on ABC’s “This Week.”

“They have pulled these people from Mariupol — they are put to filtration camps … it’s sort of something that can’t be happening in the 21st century,” Kravchuk said.

Zelenskyy also claimed that intercepted communications recorded Russian troops discussing “how they conceal the traces of their crimes” in Mariupol.

The US does not have eyes and ears on the ground. The US relies on Ukraine for almost all of its information. Some of what we were told by Ukraine was not true. We also don’t know where the artillery ends up.

