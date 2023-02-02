FDA Approves Prescribing Sketchy COVID Pills Without Testing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that doctors and pharmacists will no longer need to require a positive COVID test to prescribe Paxlovid and Lagevrio. They are the oral COVID-19 therapies developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, respectively. Seeking Alpha dot com has the report.

That should help keep the money flowing. Some report Paxlovid doesn’t work, and Lagevrio or Molnupiravir has caused cancerous tumors in animals and possible birth defects.

According to Pfizer’s official June 14th, 2022, press release, results from the Phase 2/3 of the amended Paxlovid EPIC-SR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Standard-Risk Patients) study showed:

Paxlovid, the novel primary endpoint of self-reported, sustained alleviation of all symptoms for four consecutive days, was not met.

According to Dr. Panda, not only did the FDA already know about Molnupiravir’s or Lagevrio’s potential to create new variants. The FDA also knew of its ability to cause cancerous tumors. They knew it could cause birth defects. They approved it anyway.

Before this, the treatments were only allowed for those who tested positive for COVID-19 and were at risk. Perhaps they don’t think much of the tests.

Although they removed testing requirements, the FDA said it continues to recommend direct viral testing to help diagnose COVID-19 patients eligible for the treatments.

In December 2021, Lagevrio, also known as Molnupiravir, was authorized for those over 18, and Paxlovid, containing nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets, was allowed for use in those aged 12 years and above.

Related