Federal judge dismisses Trump’s Pennsylvania lawsuit, paving the way for certification

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that accused Pennsylvania officials of enabling voter fraud. The decision will allow Pennsylvania to certify the election results.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, appointed by Barack Obama, said the Trump campaign had used the lawsuit to discard legally cast votes. The Judge rejected arguments that Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot procedures presented the opportunity for widespread voter fraud.

“Inspectors, watchers, observers, they’re called different things in different states, weren’t allowed to observe the counting of absentee ballots. I’ve never heard of that happening,” Giuliani said.

The court claims they did have ample access.

In his ruling, Judge Brann concluded the lawsuit was marred by “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations…unsupported by evidence.” “In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” wrote Judge Brann, an Obama appointee who has been a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. It is a major setback, but it may be how they get to the Supreme Court. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled. The Trump campaign and conservative allies have also lost Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona cases. The president’s legal team has also suffered other defeats in Pennsylvania state courts, where it has sought to invalidate thousands of mail-in ballots with what critics say are minor errors. Trump’s attorney Jenna Ellis wrote this on Twitter: Dear Media, Here are our ONLY THREE current Trump Legal Team lawsuits. ⬇️ We dismissed one other in MI “without prejudice” (meaning we can refile if we need to) bc the board was not going to certify inaccurate results. All legal options open. pic.twitter.com/fVzI2ersdv — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 21, 2020 This is all about election official fraud. They changed the rules against the laws established by the state legislatures. That is illegal and unconstitutional. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 21, 2020