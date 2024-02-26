Final Arguments in Willis Hearing Set for March 1

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee has set a March 1 hearing date for final arguments on whether District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. She was allegedly having an affair with the prosecutor she appointed to take the case. Willis overpaid him, and both seemed to have guidance from the White House and J6 panel.

The hearing, which could see Ms. Willis replaced with a different prosecutor, is set for 1 p.m. and is expected to be live-streamed, as with most Fulton County proceedings.

As an aside, everyone ignores an important facet of this case. Willis and Wade were in contact with and probably guided by the White House and the J6 panel.

The Case

Ms. Willis testified before Judge McAfee on Feb. 15–16, where she faced heated questioning over her relationship with top prosecutor Nathan Wade amid allegations that Ms. Willis benefited financially from the relationship.

Her friend Robin Yeartie testified that, without a doubt, the relationship started in 2019 before Willis hired Wade. Another witness was scheduled to testify that the relationship had started in 2019, but he backed out.

Trump’s attorneys obtained the cell phone data of Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. Unsurprisingly, it could prove that Wade and Fani Willis lied about when their relationship started.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified that her relationship with Nathan Wade began after he was appointed to get Trump. However, cell phone records prove he spent evenings at her residence before her investigation began. You can read about that here.

The Rebuttal

Trump’s attorneys submitted the cell phone evidence. Fani Willis’s rebuttal is that it isn’t “relevant.”

Criminal defense investigator Charles Mittelstadt wrote in an affidavit that Willis and Wade made more than 2,000 calls. They had just under 12,000 interactions during an 11-month period in 2021. He also analyzed Wade’s phone connection to cell towers near where Willis lived.

In a filing later on Friday, Willis asked the court to exclude Trump’s team’s filing, arguing that the records do not prove the content of communications between Willis and Wade, nor do they prove that either person was at a particular address.

Willis said, “The phone records simply do not prove anything relevant.”

“The records do nothing more than demonstrate that Special Prosecutor Wade’s telephone was located somewhere within a densely populated multiple-mile radius where various residences, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and other businesses are located,” the filing said.

The judge in the case, Judge McAfee, does not have to allow that into evidence. However, her rebuttal is another misdirection.

