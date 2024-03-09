“Fit” and “Robust” Biden’s Post-SOTU Comments

We already reviewed Joe Biden’s heinous State of the Union speech. Tucker’s response was probably the most interesting about the “cruel and vicious demagogue.” However, we wouldn’t want to skip Biden’s off-the-cuff comments that don’t seem to bolster his doctor’s opinion that Biden is “fit, healthy, and robust.”
COME TO JESUS BIBI
Biden boasted on a hot mic that he told Bibi Netanyahu that he was going to have a “come to Jesus” meeting. His answer is typical arrogant Joe. He doesn’t have to answer to the American people.
Reporter: “Why does Mr. Netanyahu need a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting?”
Biden (confused): “I didn’t say that in the speech.”
Reporter: “What about after?”
Biden: “You guys eavesdropping on things!”
The reporter should have said, “No, you idiot, you spoke into a hot mic.”
Q: “Why does Mr. Netanyahu need a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting?”
BIDEN (confused): “I didn’t say that in the speech.”
Q: “What about after?”
BIDEN: “You guys eavesdropping on things!” pic.twitter.com/804aXMmBmQ
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024
-
SEND HIM BACK TO CONGRESS
This week, Biden also said he wants to be sent back to Congress. That would be okay with me.
Biden said at a rally in Pennsylvania, “Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress so I can support this right… I promise you, we take back Congress, we will restore Roe v Wade as the law of the land.”
BIDEN: “Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: send me to Congress!” pic.twitter.com/5LHZ4hVTb2
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2024
ILLEGALS
A reporter asked Biden about calling illegal immigrants “illegals” at the SOTU. He went blank for a bit and then literally sputtered out an answer.
“Well, I probably—uhhhh—I don’t re—it, uhhh, aghhh, technically, I’m not supposed to be here…”
“Do you regret using the word ‘illegal’ to describe immigrants last night?”
BIDEN (short circuiting): “Well, I probably, uhhhh, I don’t re— it, uhhh, aghhh, technically not supposed to be here…” pic.twitter.com/ubl5SEOAyc
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024
He said hedoesn’t need a cognitive test; he passes one every day.
No, Joe, that’s the problem; you fail every day.
White House: “President Biden passes a cognitive test every single day”
143 minutes of Biden “passing” the test:
pic.twitter.com/MR12CjBAbm
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024
