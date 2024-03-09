The Tragedy & the Charges Against a Gold Star Father

Grieving father, Steven Nikoui, attended the SOTU this week. Mr. Nikoui is the father of Kareem Nikoui, who died at age 20 at the Kabul airport due to the administration’s incompetence. He was blown up in a devastating bomb attack.

The gold star father of the slain Marine cried out during Biden’s SOTU. It was when Biden said, “America is safer today than when I took office.” That was perhaps his worst lie of the night out of so many terrible lies.

Steve Nikoui, 51, was escorted out of the House Galleries during Biden’s speech after standing up and yelling “Abbey Gate” repeatedly.

The heckling was a reference to an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan that occurred during the military’s withdrawal from the country.

The Capitol Police told him to stop, and he wouldn’t, so they escorted him out.

People might not realize that their son, Dakota Halverson, 28, committed suicide next to a memorial for his brother, Lance Corporal Nikoui, days short of the anniversary in 2022.

In the run-up to his death, Dakota had “been talking a lot lately about how he just wants to be with Kareem, how much he misses him,” the men’s mother, Shana Chappell, told friends.

“This morning, my son Dakota went to be with his brother Kareem,” she wrote.

That brings us back to the arrest. The Capitol Police should have just calmed him down and kept him until after the speech, but they didn’t do that.

They charged him with a misdemeanor for Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding. I hope he isn’t treated like the J6 prisoners.

Meanwhile, the mob of pro-abortion women in white [ironic] on the balcony screamed, and nothing happened to them.

