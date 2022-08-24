Special Prosecutor: Decision in Brooks Case – Officers Did Nothing Wrong

A special prosecutor announced Tuesday he would not pursue criminal charges against two Atlanta police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whose death weeks after the killing of George Floyd in 2020 spurred racial justice violence, burnings, and mayhem. The prosecutor said the officers did nothing wrong.

The officers answered a call by Wendy’s workers of a man falling asleep at Wendy’s drive thru. To make a long story short, after the officers tried for a long, seemingly endless length of time to get him to cooperate, he resisted arrest, and a struggle ensued. He grabbed one of the officer’s stun guns and shot him in the back, wounding him. He also had a concussion from the struggle. The other officer, Officer Rolfe shot and killed Brooks.

The 2020 incident resulted in the Soros Atlanta district attorney announcing he would press charges. He charged Officer Garrett Rolfe with 11 counts, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, and violation of oath. Devin Brosnan was charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath.

The charges were absurd.

Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, said the officers “committed no crimes” and that using deadly force was “reasonable.”

The angry and misinformed public burned the Wendys down to the ground, ruining a business that employed other black people.

The death of Brooks, 27, during a police encounter on June 12, 2020, renewed scrutiny on the Atlanta Police Department. Then-Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after the shooting.

She did nothing wrong either.

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, the Soros-funded pro-criminal prosecutor, had no cause whatsoever to charge the officers. The video clearly showed self-defense. Howard was voted out of office.

Mr. Brooks was inebriated, so the officers wanted to arrest him. Officer Rolfe’s stepmother was fired from her job, and her stepson was also fired for a time and then brought back.

