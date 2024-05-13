Former CDC Director Says Bird Flu Will Be the Great Pandemic

For whatever reason, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield wasn’t there for us during the pandemic. He was part of the Fauci-Birx-Collins team focused on vaccines. He spoke to NewsNation and said bird flu would be the next pandemic because of the dangerous gain of function scientists are currently working on in universities.

“It takes five amino acid changes for it [bird flu] to be effectively infecting humans. That’s a pretty heavy species barrier but this virus is already now in 26 mammal species, as you saw, most recently cattle.

“But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in months …

“I don’t think that research should be done. That’s the real threat. That’s the real biosecurity threat that these university labs are doing. These bio experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses and bird flu, I think, is going to be the cause of the great pandemic.

“They are teaching these viruses how to be more infectious for humans.”

The anchor asked Redfield if he thought we’d ever know for certain that the last pandemic was a lab leak.

Redfield said, “Absolutely. I hope so …” He said we need to know to protect people better.

At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning about a bird flu pandemic.

