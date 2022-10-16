Unrepentant Former Dem Mayor Sentenced for Ballot Harvesting

Guillermina Fuentes, a former Democratic mayor of San Luis, Arizona, and current school board member, pled guilty to ballot harvesting and has now been sentenced. She committed the crime during the August 2020 primary election.

She was charged with ballot fraud in Yuma County. Local officials claim the investigation into her case was underway well before the film ‘2000 Mules’ debuted earlier in May.

The prosecutors wanted a year, but she got 30 days with no time off for good behavior. She will serve her term in the Yuma County Detention Center.

Guillermina was caught on video trafficking ballots in San Luis.

Originally, she was charged with four felony counts.

The Arizona Attorney General put out the following press release yesterday:

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that Guillermina Fuentes of San Luis, a former Mayor of the City of San Luis, was sentenced Thursday, October 13, 2022, to a two-year term of probation, and was ordered to serve a 30-day term in the Yuma County Jail for her role in in an August 2020 Primary Election “ballot harvesting” scheme where early ballots from other voters were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary Election Day. Fuentes had entered a guilty plea on June 2, 2022, to one count of Ballot Abuse, a felony violation of Arizona law…

In December 2020, Fuentes and Alma Yadira Juarez, also of San Luis, were both indicted for 1 count each of Ballot Abuse, also known as “ballot harvesting.” …

Guillermina’s buddy Juarez receive a 12-month term of probation.

Law and Crime reported:

Judge Nelson reportedly viewed Fuentes as somewhat unrepentant and settled on a jail term of brief duration.

The defendant acknowledged responsibility for carrying ballots for someone else,” Nelson read in court, according to an Associated Press report. “However, she stated, ‘I’m not a criminal.’”

“Well, you are a criminal,” Nelson said. “You committed a criminal offense. I don’t think you recognize that as a criminal offense. That’s the problem that I have.”

It is rumored that investigators from the Attorney General’s office were in San Luis this past week investigating and possibly indicting others for voter fraud and ballot trafficking in the 2020 election.

Guillermina Fuentes is a criminal as is anyone who votes fraudulently.

We’re too soft on crime, especially when it comes to voting. We send the wrong message. While both parties cheat, Democrats are way ahead of the pack.

